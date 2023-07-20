Fernando Alonso’s Return to the Podium Invokes Mixed Feelings in Aston Martin Predecessor Sebastian Vettel

Star Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso has had an outstanding start to the 2023 season as he has finished on the podium on six occasions after the first 10 races. Since the Spaniard has had such a fantastic start this year, many believe that former Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel perhaps retired prematurely from the sport. And it seems that the German himself has mixed feelings about his retirement.

Vettel had a disappointing couple of campaigns with Aston Martin as he finished twelfth in the championship in both 2021 and 2022. And just a few months after his retirement, Alonso finds himself third in the championship this year. Considering the remarkable progress that Aston Martin have made this season, it is fair to say that Vettel played a huge role in helping the team to develop the car.

However, unfortunately for him, the results came a bit too late for him as Alonso is now reaping the benefits. As a result of the same, Vettel has admitted in his recent interview that while he is happy for Alonso, he does have mixed feelings about the British outfit’s recent success.

Sebastian Vettel says he “is happy” for his old arch-rival Fernando Alonso

While speaking in a recent interview with the Sky F1 Juniors, Sebastian Vettel discussed his post-retirement life. And as he did so, she also gave his thoughts about Aston Martin’s recent success and if he has any regrets on retiring prematurely.

The German began his remarks by stating, “I am happy for him [Alonso]. He has been around for a long time. He has had very good cars and cars that are maybe not so good, so I’m happy he’s in a better car now again“.

Vettel then expressed how happy he is for Aston Martin, having worked alongside them for the past two seasons. The 36-year-old stated that it is always more exciting for the entire group when their side fights for “big points and podiums“.

After making these comments, Vettel then concluded by stating that he does have some regret on seeing the kind of success his former side has achieved. “You can look back at it in two ways – you can look back and say ‘that was so nice, I wish I could go back’. Or you look forward and are excited about what’s coming next,” added the four-time world champion.

With Vettel retiring last year, one will never know if he could have achieved the same kind of success that Alonso is receiving this season or not. However, considering Alonso’s remarks earlier this season, it seems fair to say that the Spaniard believes he is doing a better job than Vettel.

“Some patterns are repeated“: Alonso aims a sly dig at Vettel

While speaking in his post-race interview following the conclusion of the British Grand Prix, Fernando Alonso gave his thoughts on his performance at the event. When asked how does he see Aston Martin at Silverstone as compared to last year, the Spaniard explained how it is only his performance that stands out.

“Some patterns are repeated. With this same car last year, Lance finished in the same position. Sebastian was P9. I was P7. I think you see where the improvement is,” explained the 41-year-old. Even though Alonso had a flying start to the 2023 season, the recent results have not gone his way.

As a result of a fifth and seventh-place finish in the last two races, the Aston Martin driver has fallen further behind Sergio Perez in the fight for second in the championship. A gap which had fallen down to nine points two weeks ago is now back to 19 points. With Alonso struggling to finish on the podium in recent races, he will now hope for a comeback performance this weekend in Hungary.