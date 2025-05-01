Sebastian Vettel Responds to Helmut Marko’s Statement About Him Being the ‘Ideal Successor’

One of the cornerstones of Red Bull’s success in F1 since their entry in 2005 has been Dr. Helmut Marko. He built the team’s renowned driver academy from scratch and has developed several world championship-level talents. Alongside team principal Christian Horner, Red Bull’s chief advisor has also played a key role in leading the team to six world championship titles.

Marko could be termed as irreplaceable. But with the Austrian now 82 years old, Red Bull needs to think about the future. Who would be the one to scout the next Max Verstappen or Sebastian Vettel?

Well, according to the man himself, it’s Sebastian Vettel. Marko had previously labeled the four-time world champion as his ‘ideal successor’ when the time comes for him to retire. Even Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda thinks so.

Helmut Marko about Sebastian Vettel pic.twitter.com/WAZOymCvxP — F1 To Rule Them All (@F1RulesMedia) April 18, 2025

Vettel was Red Bull’s first superstar. He kickstarted the first dominant era for the team between 2010 and 2013, winning back-to-back titles and paving the way for the Milton Keynes-based squad’s long-term success. Over the years, Vettel, with experience, also proved himself to be a great leader, with many tipping him for a management role in the sport. But what does Vettel himself think about filling Marko’s shoes?

“I think there is only one Helmut. That is Helmut’s role,” the German said on the Backstage Boxengasse podcast (quoted by Formule1.nl).

This response suggests that Vettel won’t likely become Red Bull’s new advisor—at least not any time soon. But that doesn’t mean he isn’t drawn to the idea of leading a program. Vettel feels he shares many similarities with Marko.

“The challenge is very inspiring in general and of course the experiences of Helmut and myself are similar in some ways,” he added.

“He also grew up in motorsport, in a completely different era, but essentially the wheel is still turning in the same way. It’s still pretty much the same as it was before, I don’t know how long ago, even though the formula has changed considerably since then.”

Vettel retired from F1 in 2022 and has since worked tirelessly on his initiatives to further causes he feels will do good in the world—and even in motorsports.

Most recently, Vettel was in Jeddah during the 2025 Saudi Arabian GP weekend. There, he held the second edition of his Race4Women event, which saw 20 local female drivers take to a karting track and compete with and against Vettel.

In an interview with BBC, Sebastian Vettel said that he is planning to hold a race for girls and women (#Race4Women project) ahead of the Saudi Arabian GP next April! OREL#Vettel #SebastianVettel pic.twitter.com/aGveExXjuB — Sebastian Vettel Indonesia (@sebvettel5indo_) March 24, 2025

Apart from these appearances, however, it would appear that Vettel isn’t really interested in making a proper comeback to the paddock in a driving or managerial role. A firm family man, Vettel now enjoys the company of his loved ones rather than his rivals.

“The kids have also said I can’t start driving again because it’s so nice that I’m at home. That’s, of course, wonderful to hear,” he was recently quoted as saying to Sky Sports.

So, will he leave the comfort of his home and stay away from his family to deal with F1’s pressure any time soon? Unlikely. But in F1, never say never.