“Fernando was very difficult to work with” – Esteban Ocon debunks myths surrounding Fernando Alonso

Esteban Ocon has debunked the myths around his teammate Fernando Alonso that he is very difficult to work with.

Fernando Alonso does not carry a good reputation for his working style. This dates back to his initial stint at McLaren in 2007 alongside Lewis Hamilton.

However, Alonso’s current teammate has a different opinion about him. In the post-season media briefing, Esteban Ocon revealed that these rumours about the two-time world champion are incorrect.

him and alonso are the best team in f1, alonso just wants to help ocon and the team grow https://t.co/ddxX9RArRV — shaun (@ProdBySheikah) December 30, 2021

Ocon said, “yes, I heard a lot of that for sure. A lot of people said, obviously, that Fernando was very difficult to work with, that he had a reputation, for breaking teammates and all that, but I wanted to see it from my eyes.”

“I wanted to see if what people were saying was true, and in the end, it wasn’t. We just had a fantastic collaboration altogether,” he further added.

Esteban Ocon has learned a lot

Esteban Ocon further paid tribute to his fellow driver at the Alpine F1 team. He said that the Spaniard’s key strength is his extreme pace.

The French man further emphasized that Fernando thinks out of the box. Some of the drivers won’t think that way, not even the team members.

“It’s pushing the limit to strategies or how we can optimise everything. In that regard, I’ve definitely learned a lot,” Ocon further added.

The duo connected beautifully together. Both on and off the track. Previously at the Qatar GP, Alonso was fighting for his first podium in a long time when he called on the team and instructed them to “tell Esteban to defend like a lion.”

Earlier at the Hungarian GP, Alonso had defended Ocon for 10 laps against Hamilton.