“Fernando Will Not Win Another Championship”: Guenther Steiner on Alonso’s Future With Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso is integral to Lawrence Stroll’s ambitious project of helping Aston Martin become the F1 world champions. With heavy investments made in the factory and engineers, including the signing of aero-god Adrian Newey, Alonso is the pack’s leader on the track.

Aston Martin hopes to be a side to beat once the new regulations are launched, as the engine deal with Honda is also further evidence of their intentions. But there is no guarantee that it will be a success.

Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner isn’t convinced that Alonso will get his third title despite Aston Martin’s preparedness. “I can tell you Fernando will not win another championship,” said Steiner in an interview with Oxford Union.

Steiner‘s argument doesn’t rely on the possibility that Aston Martin might fail in their objective. Instead, he points to Alonso’s biological limitations that come with his age.

“I said Alonso cannot win it because the moment in the car he’s in, he cannot do it, and at some stage, I mean, he’s almost mid-40s, you know, time is running out,” he added. Otherwise, for Steiner, Alonso is still among the top three drivers on the grid. Also, in fairness, it’s a possibility which even Alonso doesn’t deny.

Alonso also fears he may not win another title

Alonso has often acknowledged that by the time Aston Martin becomes worthy of vying for the title, he might not remain in F1. Regardless, he wants to remain with Aston Martin with other projects coming up,

“I don’t know if I will be driving that year in the car,” Alonso said in 2022, “but if not I hope I will still be in the organization somehow and still be proud of that championship.”

Since Aston Martin has entered endurance racing with Valkyrie, it’s an appealing project to Alonso, who has won Le Mans before. Though hoping for the best, Alonso is still focused on clinching a title before he leaves F1.

And with Newey joining in, Alonso can be optimistic for 2026, where he will still have an F1 contract. But will he be able to pull it off then, that remains to be seen.