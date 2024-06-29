Ferrari Boss Asserts They’ll Have to Be “Careful” in Pursuit of Adrian Newey

Adrian Newey’s departure from Red Bull was confirmed earlier this year, and since then, he has been linked to several teams in the F1 paddock. Ferrari has been the biggest name on that list, and are arguably the heavy favorites. However, signing one of the greatest car designers in F1 history isn’t going to be an easy affair for the Maranello-based outfit.

Newey always wanted to be a part of Ferrari even though he rejected several opportunities to join them over this three-decade-long F1 career. This time, however, the move looks close and Ferrari President John Elkann is cautiously optimistic about getting the deal completed.

“There are many evaluations, you have to be careful,” said Elkann to Corriere della Sera. “There are many possibilities, Newey or others. You have to carefully evaluate whether the conditions are there.”

Elkann then discussed about signing Lewis Hamilton, in that it was a huge move for Ferrari in their pursuit of the World Championship. However, with the seven-time World Champion, there were common goals in mind. “We need to understand the level of motivation and the ability to create new things rather than replicate others”, Elkann explained.

Newey, however, doesn’t have a concrete answer regarding his F1 future yet. He is still with Red Bull, traveling to F1 races but doesn’t actively participate in decision-making anymore.

Will Adrian Newey join Ferrari in 2025?

Ferrari will have Hamilton in their team next year, a driver Newey has always wanted to work with, but whether the 65-year-old will join the now Mercedes driver or not remains unknown. He hinted at taking some time off next year before considering a return in 2026 and is currently in the process of transitioning out of his role at Red Bull.

Red Bull’s Technical Director Pierre Wache is overseeing car design and aerodynamics at the moment. Meanwhile, Newey is only focusing on the RB17 hyper-car project.

Newey will leave Red Bull completely after the first quarter of 2025. And if everything goes according to plan, Newey will join Ferrari and link up with Hamilton, creating a dream team long craved by many in the F1 community.