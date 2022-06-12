“Ferrari curse doesn’t just effect Ferrari cars” – F1 Twitter reacts as fourth Ferrari powered car DNFs at Azerbaijan GP

Ferrari is having the most awful weekend as four of the Maranello-powered cars failed to finish the race at the Azerbaijan GP.

Ferrari finally came back to the top of the grid in the 2022 season after around ten years. The performance it delivered had the Tifosi reaching out for the championship title but it seems as though this might not last for long.

The Italian giants led both the drivers’ and the constructors’ standings but soon lost it to the Red Bull F1 team.

It all started when Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc faced an engine failure in the Spanish GP. Then there was a strategy blunder at the Monaco GP that cost the Monegasque his first-ever win in his home race.

The trend continued till the latest Azerbaijan GP when Leclerc again faced an engine failure again and had to retire from the race. Interestingly, Leclerc was leading in all three races.

This surely has left the drivers disappointed, the Tifosi bursting with questions and harsh questions for the team principal Mattia Binotto.

However, among all these races, the Azerbaijan GP weekend has turned out to be the worst one for Ferrari. Four of the cars that are powered by the Ferrari’s PU retired from the race.

Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu, Leclerc and Haas’ Kevin Magnussen faced a technical issue while Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz suffered from brake problems.

Also Read: Watch Lewis Hamilton struggle to walk due to back pain after Azerbaijan GP

F1 Twitter reminded of the Ferrari curse

F1 Twitter has called out the Maranello-based team for not being able to figure out its reliability issues.

Ferrari power been rubbish today. pic.twitter.com/AMFTNCJJjv — the answer🕴 (@ahmadumar66) June 12, 2022

The Ferrari curse doesn’t just effect Ferrari cars. pic.twitter.com/YAiieiudHn — LewisJH 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@LewisJH24) June 12, 2022

Ferrari’s Hybrid system is made out of Lego Technic. — motion  (@TheDaniPlay) June 12, 2022

They need to make them out of dried weetabix. That stuff is indestructible. — Dave Williams (@DevilValleyCelt) June 12, 2022

Also Read: F1 Twitter fumes at Fernando Alonso for being only driver not to oppose porpoising