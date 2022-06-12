F1

“Maybe the bouncing will shake some sense into him”– F1 Twitter fumes at Fernando Alonso for being only driver not to oppose porpoising

"Maybe the bouncing will shake some sense into him"– F1 Twitter fumes at Fernando Alonso for being only driver not to oppose porpoising
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
" Conor McGregor almost was UFC at one stage" - Eddie Hearn describes Conor McGregor as a "promoter's dream" and expresses interest in doing business with him in the future
Next Article
"Ferrari curse doesn’t just effect Ferrari cars" - F1 Twitter reacts as fourth Ferrari powered car DNFs at Azerbaijan GP
F1 Latest News
"Michael Schumacher retires after a staggering 40 seconds lead"- The last time both Ferrari had heartbreaking double mechanical failure DNFs was in 1997
“Michael Schumacher retires after a staggering 40 seconds lead”- The last time both Ferrari had heartbreaking double mechanical failure DNFs was in 1997

25 years since Ferrari last retired both of their cars due to a mechanical failure…