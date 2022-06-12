“Maybe the bouncing will shake some sense into him”– F1 Twitter fumes at Fernando Alonso for being only driver not to oppose porpoising

F1 Twitter bashes Fernando Alonso for being the only driver not to oppose the porpoising which is getting harmful for drivers now.

The porposing has been an issue with multiple teams on the grid this year. After the Azerbaijan GP race, Lewis Hamilton was even seen suffering from severe back pain.

On the other hand, even Kevin Magnussen has revealed that he suffered from nerve pain because of porpoising. Tobi Gruner from AMuS talked to Toto Wolff about issues with porpoising.

Wolff told him that every driver on the grid has complained against it and wants FIA to look into it. Except for Fernando Alonso who didn’t agree with the consensus among the drivers.

Toto Wolff was asked by @skysportformel1 what to do about the bouncing issue to not hurt the drivers: “All drivers got together and agreed that it’s a problem – apart from one: Alonso.”#F1 #AzerbaijanGP — Tobi Grüner (@tgruener) June 12, 2022

This revelation has surely outraged several F1 fans. Many indicate that the Spaniard is not being serious about the issue as he is among the minority of drivers, who is not facing the issue at Alpine.

maybe the bouncing will shake some sense into him that this is indeed time to finally retire https://t.co/Jg1XxYnn7e — ☀️ (@mercsafetycar) June 12, 2022

His back is already fucked from old age he wants to level the playing field https://t.co/9FgGvOWygX — Adi (@2Adi_P) June 12, 2022

Is Fernando Alonso being tough?

Meanwhile, there were other fans who thought Alonso is being tough. Among them, many even praised him for showing such a ‘menacing attitude’.

Alonso just out here to cause trouble and i love it

Man doesn’t give a hoot https://t.co/DPVr6m2VIj — Hanuraag Baskaran (@lievetravestie) June 12, 2022

This man is an a player menace and I’m living for it https://t.co/u3krxFjfmM — formulaalice (@Formulaalicee) June 12, 2022

Alonso in 2022 has been a target of fans’ scrutiny. In Monaco, he was accused of slowing Lewis Hamilton down deliberately, and even during the qualifying in Baku, fans complained about slowing cars behind him during the crucial seconds of the Q2.

Alex Albon was highly furious with his conduct of Alonso. The Williams driver even urged FIA to penalize the Spaniard for his misconduct.

