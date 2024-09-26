Ferrari Engineer Reveals the Team Was Forced to Stop Development After Spanish GP

Ferrari brought a major upgrade to the Emilia Romagna GP. The upgrade was optimized further and the Italian stable went on to win the race in Monaco. The team had a strong car at the next race in Canada but strategy and engine issues messed up their chances. However, another huge upgrade in Spain failed to improve the car and put Ferrari on the back foot.

The drivers started complaining about porpoising and the balance of the car. Jock Clear now explains how the Spanish GP upgrade forced the team to stop the development.

According to Motorsport Italy, Clear said, “Certainly after Spain, we didn’t think we had lost our way, but it emerged that there was some anomaly between what we saw in the tunnel and the data we read on the track, so we had to understand what was happening. You discover an anomaly, you analyze it and try to understand it, and then get back on track.”

❗️ Ferrari has reverted both its cars to pre-Spanish GP upgrade spec for the rest of the British GP weekend. That’s due to continuing bouncing problems with the new package, with the problem particularly pronounced at high-speed Silverstone. — The Race (@wearetherace) July 6, 2024

Ferrari stopped the development after the Spanish GP and took a step back. They made a major upgrade to the wind tunnel and got it back up to operation recently. The Scuderia might’ve lost ground to the competitors in this time, but are back as serious contenders. Their Monza upgrades seem to have resolved a lot of the SF-24’s balance issues.

After the Singapore GP, Fernando Alonso claimed that the Ferrari was the quickest car around the track and should’ve been the one winning the race. The Italian outfit arguably had the fastest car in Azerbaijan, and sitting in Oscar Piastri’s dirty air cost Leclerc the chance at the win.

Ferrari is currently 75 points behind the championship leaders in the constructors’ standings and just 34 points behind Red Bull. If the Scuderia can have a strong end to the season and replicate the success of Monza, there are high chances of a three-way title fight for the constructors’ championship.