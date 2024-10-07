Charles Leclerc’s Coach Reveals Carlos Sainz’s Singapore Win in 2023 “Really Hurt” the Monegasque

Charles Leclerc’s driver coach Jock Clear recently talked about the emotional impact of Carlos Sainz’s 2023 Singapore GP victory on the Monegasque. Speaking on the F1 Nation podcast, Clear revealed that Leclerc was “really hurt” as he did not do a good enough job and had to sacrifice his race in Marina Bay for his teammate’s glory.

Clear said that despite Singapore being a track where Leclerc is almost always expected to perform better, Sainz did a much better job on Sunday. And that is something Leclerc’s coach mentioned he is trying to improve upon.

The 2023 Singapore Grand Prix stood out not just because Sainz took the win, but because it was the only race of that season that was won by a non-Red Bull driver.

Carlos Sainz, the only driver to win a race in Red Bull’s record breaking run in 2023 And boy, what an epic race victory it was in Singapore! #F1 @ScuderiaFerrari @Carlossainz55 pic.twitter.com/kwEb1xeOsD — Formula 1 (@F1) February 2, 2024

“That was a race that Charles you would have said would have gone there as a favorite to win Singapore, he often goes there with a lot of confidence and of course, for Carlos to nick that one under his nose really hurt,” Clear remarked.

The Brit explained that one of the reasons Leclerc may have lost to Sainz was due to how both drivers managed their races. Leclerc has always been known for his raw speed, especially in qualifying. However, Sainz’s race management and tire conservation skills proved to be crucial in Singapore.

While Leclerc often does a better job in qualifying, his races have not reflected the same level of performance. His struggle to convert pole positions into race victories was evident once again in the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix when he lost to Oscar Piastri.

The #16 driver even holds the record for the worst conversion rate of poles into wins, having failed to convert 21 times. Still, Leclerc has improved, says Clear, mainly due to Sainz being his teammate.

A strong teammate has helped Leclerc improve, says his driver coach

Clear mentioned that last year’s Singapore GP was a turning point for Leclerc, as it made him realize the importance of “getting the job done on Sunday”. He pointed out that Leclerc’s ability to manage his tires and execute race strategies is getting better, which has been an important factor in his stronger performances in 2024.

“What we’ve seen this year is the result of us being more focused on getting the car working really well in the race and looking after those tires,” he noted.

The Monegasque’s coach also highlighted the positive effect of having a strong teammate like Sainz whose strategic prowess has pushed Leclerc to develop a more well-rounded approach to racing.

It was evident in last year’s season finale in Abu Dhabi when the 26-year-old was trying to figure out the best-case scenario for Ferrari to take P2 in the constructors’ standings. In the closing stages of the race, Leclerc let Sergio Perez go — who had a time penalty — to keep George Russell’s Mercedes off the podium but failed in his quest.