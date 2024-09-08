mobile app bar

Ferrari Lead Red Bull and McLaren in 2024 Season Stat Despite Max Verstappen’s Chinese GP Prowess

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Credits: IMAGO HochZwei

After two years of utter domination, Red Bull have struggled much more over the course of the 2024 campaign so far. The Milton-Keynes-based team’s rivals have stepped up and it’s evident not only in terms of their on-track performances but also off it.

Historically, pit stops have been Red Bull’s strong suit. In 2024, however, Red Bull have been beaten by Ferrari. As per the stats going into the final eight races of the season, Red Bull average as the second-fastest team when it comes to pit stops.

Ferrari so far this year have had the most efficient pit crews as their average pit stop duration is only 2.59 seconds. Red Bull, on the other hand, have an average of 2.62 seconds, while McLaren are in third with an average pit stop of 2.77 seconds.

Average pit stop times for teams during 2024 season
byu/LC1597 informula1

Yet, Red Bull still hold the outright record for the fastest pit stop this season. Max Verstappen’s pit crew serviced him during the Chinese GP, earlier this year, within a staggering 1.90 seconds stop.

This, however, is not the fastest stop recorded in F1 history. McLaren set a new world record last season with a rapid 1.80 seconds pit stop for Lando Norris during the Qatar GP.

Ferrari’s fastest pit stop of the season came, ironically, at the Red Bull Ring this year with Leclerc’s 1.95-second stop. Red Bull’s average took a hit during the Italian GP, two weeks ago, when Verstappen suffered a 6.2 seconds stop after his second stint.

However, Red Bull have much more to lose than just statistically. With a struggling RB20, they are also on the brink of losing out on the Constructors’ title. McLaren sit in second and are just eight points behind them, with eight races remaining in the season.

