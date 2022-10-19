Ferrari paid Michael Schumacher a salary of $60 Million for the first two years in the team

Michael Schumacher signed a contract with a struggling Ferrari transforming them into one of the greatest F1 team

Seven times world champion Michael Schumacher became the one rookie to watch in his first season in F1.

After his debut race with the Jordan F1 team, he signed up with Benetton. The rookie became a star and won two world championships with them.

However, Ferrari was looking for a change after a disappointing 1990s. They could not compete with the likes of McLaren and Williams.

How signing Michael Schumacher was a great chess move for Ferrari

Ferrari despite signing the likes of Alain Prost, and Eddie Irwine did not win the world championship. Their V12 engine could not compete with the new V10s.

Michael Schumacher was the right driver who could help the Prancing Horse. He also brought in Ross Brawn and Rory Byrne from Benetton.

In the first year, he won his first race at the 1996 Spanish Grand Prix. Moreover, two more victories in Belgium and Italy did boost the team’s morale.

Two years of $60 Million was worth for Ferrari despite not winning the World Championship

Ferrari gave Michael Schumacher a salary of $60 Million for the 1996 and 1997 seasons. During the 1997 season, with 78 points, he was disqualified from the season.

As they say, the rest is history. Ferrari became one of the top teams competing with the likes of McLaren and Williams.

Schumacher became a five times world champion with the team from the 1999 season to the 2003 season. He currently resides in Switzerland recovering from the Alpine Skiing crash.

#OTD in 2003 Michael Schumacher won his sixth #F1 Drivers’ Championship title with a P8 at the Japanese Grand Prix Ferrari also won their 13th Constructors’ title with Rubens Barrichello winning the race pic.twitter.com/mTVTe3yoOA — PlanetF1 (@Planet_F1) October 12, 2022

