Check out Lando Norris new $2495 worth of Formula One design bags collaboration with TUMI

One of a kind luxurious suitcase and bags brand TUMI collaborate with McLaren’s Lando Norris for their exclusive merchandise

McLaren star driver Lando Norris is one of the new brand ambassadors of TUMI of their new collection. This comes with their already existing McLaren collection with the team.

In March 2021, McLaren officially signed a collaboration deal with TUMI for suitcases and bags. The British team had some unique merchandise.

TUMI is a brand that masters its craft and delivers products to the world of the highest quality. Their McLaren goods had the CX6 carbon fiber materials.

Chapter 4 of Built for the Journey: @LandoNorris shares his vision for the future (and it’s looking bright 🕶️)#TUMI#TUMIMCLAREN pic.twitter.com/bFzUyYIW97 — tumitravel (@tumitravel) October 13, 2022

TUMI’s new ‘Built for Journey’ campaign

Lando Norris’ collaboration with the brand has helped them stand out from the competition. With the F1-isque clean design, the papaya color of McLaren gets a nod.

The British driver was part of TUMI’s Built for the Journey. Alongside Norris, the campaign includes footballer Son Heung-Min, singer Gracie Adams and Anthony Ramos.

It talks about the four unique adventures these celebrities go on with their preferred suitcases and bags. Available in different ranges, targeting different audiences can help TUMI grow.

Lando Norris’ brand new TUMI collection

These are no simple suitcases and bags just to say. Covered with leather and handcrafted to the inch, it does have a mixture of modernism.

The bags are water-resistant and come with a built-in USB port for charging assistance. Moreover, the range of the Lando Norris McLaren exclusive begins from the US $125.

There are plenty of options available for purchase for different utilities. The highest price in the range is the US $2495.

