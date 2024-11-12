Ferrari Set to Bestow Lewis Hamilton With an Honor Only Michael Schumacher Ever Got

Succeeding in F1 is every young driver’s dream, but doing so with Ferrari—the sport’s most decorated team—is an even greater aspiration. Michael Schumacher shattered records during his time with the Italian squad, earning an honor no Ferrari driver had received. That will change, however, with Lewis Hamilton’s arrival in 2025.

Hamilton has reportedly been offered founder Enzo Ferrari’s old house as his new base at Maranello. Sky Sports‘ Marco Vanzini broke this news and also revealed that Schumacher was the only other driver who had the same privilege before.

Schumacher won five consecutive titles with Ferrari between 2000 and 2004, bringing his total to seven—a feat that earned him the rare honor of staying where Enzo Ferrari did.

Similarly, Hamilton will join Ferrari as a seven-time World Champion. He has already surpassed all of Schumacher’s records (except for title count), which is likely why Ferrari intends to extend the same treatment to him.

Having said that, while Schumacher joined Ferrari as the undisputed team leader, Hamilton’s dynamic is yet to be determined, or at least, seen by those outside the team.

Things will certainly be more complicated as Schumacher’s teammate throughout his time at Ferrari was Rubens Barrichello — not the main man. On the other hand, Hamilton will be paired up with Charles Leclerc, who has for very long, been dubbed as Ferrari’s golden boy.

Before Hamilton’s arrival was in the scene, Leclerc was touted to be the guy who would bring Championship glory back to the team.

The Monegasque, who joined in 2019, has already defeated four-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel during their time as Ferrari teammates. And he is eager to do the same to Hamilton, to stamp his authority as the number one driver, once and for all.

Both Leclerc and Hamilton eagerly await the challenge

Hamilton will suit up for Ferrari as arguably the sport’s best driver ever, but Leclerc will be relishing the chance to not just beat him, but also learn from him.

F1 media had quoted him as saying, “Obviously for me, it’s going to be amazing because I’ll have in the same car as me the most successful driver in F1 history. That will be both extremely interesting for me to learn from one of the best ever, as well as a really big challenge and motivation to beat Lewis and to show what I’m capable of.”

On the other hand, Hamilton hasn’t really been very vocal about what he expects from the Monegasque driver going into next season. But if we know anything about the Briton, it is that he is never one to back down from a challenge.