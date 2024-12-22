mobile app bar

“FIA Can Learn a Lot From FIFA”: Jos Verstappen Calls for Better Pay for Stewards in F1

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Formula 1 Heineken Dutch Grand Prix 2024; Qualifying Day; Jos Verstappen, father of World Champion Max Verstappen (NED)

24th August 2024; Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, North Holland, Netherlands; Formula 1 Heineken Dutch Grand Prix 2024; Qualifying Day; Jos Verstappen, father of World Champion Max Verstappen (NED)
Credits: IMAGO / Action Plus

The 2024 F1 season has given a lot of food for thought to the governing body of the sport — the FIA. One of the major talking points this season has been the inconsistency in the stewards’ decisions. Four-time world champion Max Verstappen’s father, Jos Verstappen, has some advice for president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Speaking to Formule1.nl, the former Benetton driver suggested that the FIA should learn from the model of referring from FIFA. The Dutchman urged the governing body to hire permanent stewards who are well-trained and well-looked after.

“In football (soccer), you have FIFA referees, they get training and courses and are paid well. That should also be the case in Formula 1 of course. In this area the FIA ​​can still learn a lot from FIFA,” he explained as quoted on X (formerly Twitter).

The current system of stewarding in the sport is based off the model of volunteering. While the stewards do get remunerated, Verstappen feels that the meager remuneration and ad hoc appointments don’t urge the stewards to do their job well. Hence, the 52-year-old suggests a permanent and more structured model of hiring stewards.

Permanent stewards in F1 would not be possible as per a former driver

This isn’t the first time that the idea of having a permanent pool of stewards in F1 has been considered. But Sky Sports F1 broadcaster and former driver Martin Brundle believes that this isn’t something that can be introduced in the sport owing to the current format of F1 racing.

Brundle highlighted the extensive 24-race calendar as one of the biggest reasons why it cannot be a sustainable idea to have a permanent pool of stewards. Moreover, the ever-changing dynamic of race control, including the hefty Sporting Codes and fluid Race Directors’ notes, make it impossible to train one for this kind of job.

He explained, “You’ve got the International Sporting Codes, the Drivers’ Guidelines, the Sporting Regulations, directives we don’t even get to see. Then the race director’s final instructions on the weekend, which also get updated as the weekend goes on. It’s a minefield.”

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these