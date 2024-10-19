mobile app bar

FIA Finds No Evidence of Rule Violation by Red Bull Amid Cheating Allegations

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Sergio Perez (MEX) - Oracle Red Bull Racing - Red Bull RB20 - Honda RBPT during the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix 2024, scheduled to take place at Circuit of Americas in Austin, TX (USA)

Sergio Perez (MEX) – Oracle Red Bull Racing – Red Bull RB20 – Honda RBPT during the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix 2024, scheduled to take place at Circuit of Americas in Austin, TX (USA) | Credits: IMAGO / IPA Sport

Red Bull’s 2024 season has been drastically different from 2023, mainly on the performance front with Max Verstappen and Co. not being as dominant as they used to be. However, one thing has remained constant — the team’s habit of being engulfed in controversy.

After the Christian Horner scandal and the departure of several top figures, Red Bull recently faced accusations of cheating — the last thing the Austrian team needed. A device found on the RB20 was allegedly in violation of parc ferme regulations, which prevent teams from altering the car’s setup, including its ride height.

The FIA launched an investigation and, by Saturday, delivered their verdict, stating that no irregularities were found.

Dutch journalist Erik van Haren noted that the FIA “couldn’t find” any evidence that the system — known as ‘bib’ adjustment device — was used by the Milton Keynes-based team during Friday’s Sprint Qualifying at COTA.

“I think it’s no longer a story from now on,” FIA director Nikolas Tombazis stated. “We have done everything necessary to prevent accusations, although insinuations between teams cannot be ruled out.”

Tombazis suggested that other teams on the paddock may not be happy with the FIA’s ruling, which could turn out to be true because Red Bull‘s rivals — McLaren in particular — would want to use any advantage it can over them.

Verstappen qualified on pole for Saturday’s sprint race in Austin, and will be looking to add to his 52-point lead over Norris in the championship standings. Since the FIA found no irregularities with the RB20, there would likely be no changes to it and its pace would be the same as it was on Friday.

