FIA hands Pierre Gasly 20 seconds time penalty and 2 penalty points for speeding next to crane at Japanese GP

Pierre Gasly has had two penalty points and a 20-second time penalty handed out after speeding next to the crane at the Japanese GP.

The 2022 Japanese GP turned produced yet another infamous and controversial moment involving the FIA. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz crashed on the opening lap which brought out the safety car under conditions that were treacherously wet.

Soon, however, every single driver took the team radio because they were furious to see the recovery crane on track whilst they were still driving. This is particularly shocking because back in 2014, Jules Bianchi suffered a fatal crash at this very circuit when his car hit a crane under safety car conditions.

The onboard video of Gasly passing the recovery vehicle is terrifying. Something needs to change. pic.twitter.com/ldwszWgG9K — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) October 9, 2022

F1 drivers immediately lashed out at race control. The likes of Sainz, Pierre Gasly, and Lando Norris were the ones who responded in the immediate aftermath of the incident. Gasly, however, had the most furious reaction to this because he was driving at a speed of 200+ km/h when he crossed the crane.

After the race, every single driver insisted that the Frenchman was not at fault. The FIA on the other hand investigated the future Alpine driver for ‘speeding under red flags’ when the crane was out on track.

Also read: “New record, two time weird champion” – F1 Twitter reacts to absurd second championship title win for Max Verstappen

Pierre Gasly penalty widely condemned by F1 drivers and fans

Gasly sped past the tractor and his immediate reaction was that of shock and anger. He stated the fact that the FIA had no respect for Bianchi’s memory because they made the same mistake once again, which could have resulted in a serious crash.

Alex Albon, Norris and Sainz among others insisted that Gasly was not at fault and were baffled that he was under investigation. A few hours after the chequered flag, FIA announced that the AlphaTauri star has bene given a 20-second-time penalty and two penalty points on his license.

🚨 | George Russell post-race: “It’s not the Pierre Gasly incident, it’s the incident of the FIA bringing the tractor on the track. “It’s totally unacceptable in any condition or circumstances.” [@CanalplusF1] — formularacers (@formularacers_) October 9, 2022

A lot of reputed F1 journalists and content creators themselves slammed the FIA for being so harsh on Gasly. They have labeled this as a lucky escape and are sure that things could have gone horribly wrong for him on any other day.

Gasly has been summoned to the stewards for speeding under red flag conditions… When are the stewards going to be summoned to the stewards for HAVING A DAMN TRACTOR ON TRACK?? — Matt Gallagher (@MattyWTF1) October 9, 2022

Also read: What is F1’s point distribution procedure that awarded Max Verstappen 2nd championship title?

Want to call my friends and loved ones, says a scared Gasly

After the Japanese GP, Gasly was asked about his thoughts on what happened out on track. This time, the 26-year-old wasn’t angry but was emotional and sad. He admitted that whatever he experienced in Suzuka scared him a lot.

He also added ominously that he would have definitely lost his life, if the car went out of his control.

Pierre Gasly was emotional when discussing the incident with the recovery vehicle. pic.twitter.com/5LEAwPvsDi — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) October 9, 2022

“Obviously I got scared,” he said. “If I had lost the car the way Carlos lost it, it doesn’t matter the speed, 200 or 100, I would have died. Tonight I’m going to call all my family and loved ones.”

Later in the day, the FIA announced that they would also launch an investigation into why the tractor was on track during the race.