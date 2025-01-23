“FIA Is a Farce”: F1 Fans Lambast Governing Body for Regulation That Can Fine Drivers Upto $125,000

The Grand Prix Drivers’ Association (GPDA) made headlines a few months ago after they surprised everyone by publicly releasing a statement to slam the FIA, following the motorsports governing body’s decision to take action against drivers’ swearing during team radio communications and press conferences.

The GPDA, which until then had preferred to handle their concerns with the motorsports governing body behind closed doors, on this occasion, also called out the FIA president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, urging him to consider his own tone and language when talking to our member drivers.

If this was not enough to highlight how the once respectful relationship between the drivers and the FIA has broken down, the relationship is likely to become even more strained after the motorsports governing body took it a step further by imposing a maximum fine of €120,000 ($125,000) under their latest fine guidelines.

Although the maximum base fine for any driver misconduct is only €30,000 ($31,200), Forbes reported that, for F1 drivers, it is four times the base fee. In comparison, the maximum fine for driver misconduct in the World Rally Championship and the World Endurance Championship is three times the base fee.

Fans have taken note of this and have criticized the motorsports governing body, with some even calling the FIA a farce. Such a hefty fine, for an issue the GPDA labeled as “trivial” last year, could pose a financial burden for many rookie drivers, who reportedly earn a base salary of just $1-3 million.

Not everyone in the FIA were in agreement with the fines

According to the BBC, “a lot” of people within the FIA opposed the new fine guidelines. Their report suggests that the decision was likely dictatorial, as it was passed via a “snap e-vote” without consultation with other stakeholders, the GPDA, or the FIA’s own drivers’ commission.

The report further mentions that another member explicitly stated it was “not right” for the FIA to pass these guidelines without prior discussion. This member questioned why the FIA did not schedule a discussion on the matter at the next meeting of the World Motorsport Council.

The GDPA too requested the FIA in their public statement last year to increase transparency and to open more of a dialogue with them. They added, “The GPDA wishes to collaborate in a constructive way with all the stakeholders, including the FIA President, in order to promote our great sport for the benefit of everyone who works in it, pays for it, watches it, and indeed loves it. We are playing our part“.

However, if reports that the FIA has not discussed their latest fine guidelines with “other stakeholders” are true, this is likely to escalate the dispute between the governing body and the GPDA. Such a decision will also raise further questions about Ben Sulayem’s presidency, which has already been marked by significant controversy.

Ben Sulayem has also been called out previously for his directorial behavior

Ben Sulayem stirred significant controversy at the beginning of last month when he told drivers to “mind their own business” following the GPDA’s public statement requesting transparency about how the FIA allocates the money it collects from fines.

This statement did not go down well with former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher, who referred to Ben Sulayem as one of the worst FIA presidents ever. “He (Ben Sulayem) interferes with the value of Formula 1. He did that early last year somewhere,” Schumacher revealed in an interview with F1 Maximaal.nl. “I don’t think that’s his business. As he says, if it’s his business, others shouldn’t interfere.”

The German former driver was alluding to another controversy sparked by Ben Sulayem, who claimed that F1’s $20 billion valuation was exaggerated and cautioned against sharing such inflated figures with the public.

If Ben Sulayem continues to govern in such a dictatorial manner, it is unlikely he will retain his position, with the FIA elections scheduled for November 2025.