FIA to Collaborate With Ferrari to Curb Drivers’ Visibility Issues

Over the course of the 2023 season, several drivers complained about the poor visibility on multiple tracks. The FIA has decided to now address this issue and will conduct tests with the help of Ferrari next season.

According to a report put out by formulapassion.it, the FIA is keen on analyzing the main causes of excessive spraying during wet races. Since F1 has introduced ground-effect cars once again, the FIA believes that this is one of the main reasons for the excessive spray. Director of FIA single-seaters, Nikolas Tombazis, recently revealed that the governing body will now conduct tests for the same in collaboration with Ferrari sometime in April 2024.

“We clearly want reduce splashes. It is not an easy task. We will do the next spray reduction test in the spring in collaboration with Ferrari. On that occasion, we will try to definitively answer the question of what part of the problem is due to the configuration of the car or that of the tires. In simulations, it is extremely difficult to find the right balance and answer this question,” explained Tombazis.

The FIA single-seaters director then added that if the concern is the tires, then they will have “a wheel cover solution for ultra-wet races by 2026“. However, he believes that if the issue is arising because of the chassis, then teams will just need to work harder on their cars to address the issue.

Tombazis provides more details of what the FIA tests will entail

In the same interview, Nikolas Tombazis revealed that Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) have not produced any conclusive results. CFD helps designers predict how fluids and gases circulate on a vehicle’s surface. Teams use this computer analysis to design their cars with greater accuracy and to improve performance.

Tombazis then concluded his remarks by stating that they need to ensure that they figure out the problem by April to have enough time to fix it. The FIA is taking serious measures to improve visibility after 18-year-old Dilano van ‘t Hoff sadly passed away during a Formula Regional Championship race earlier this year.

The Dutchman suffered a horrific crash during a wet race in SPA, which many believe is anyways one of the toughest circuits to race at. Another concern that the FIA is facing currently is that some teams are also unhappy with the regulations itself come the 2026 season.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner explained how it is unfortunate that there is an increased reliance on battery power. Since the engines of the 2026 cars will run on 50% battery and 50% combustion engine, the British team principal believes that the FIA seriously needs to reconsider this ratio.

Horner believes that because of the increasing use of battery power, drivers will struggle to go flat out as their cars will not be able to generate enough energy throughout the lap. Hence, the 50-year-old believes it will be the competition that will suffer ultimately, and that fans may begin to find the sport boring.