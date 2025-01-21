Fiorano Test: Where to Watch Lewis Hamilton Driving Ferrari for the First Time

Lewis Hamilton is all set to debut in a Ferrari F1 car for the first time this week as the Scuderia have scheduled a private test for the seven-time world champion at their own test track at Fiorano.

The former Mercedes driver arrived in Maranello, earlier this week, and spent some time with the Ferrari team members and bosses. Now, he is gearing up to put the SF-23 [the 2023 Ferrari car] through its paces as he gets acclimatized to his new team.

The hype around Hamilton‘s arrival in Italy has been frenzied as the #44 driver was greeted by fans outside Ferrari’s Maranello-based factory. The first images of him outside the storied Enzo Ferrari mansion have also gone viral just adding to the anticipation around his first roll-out as a Scuderia Ferrari driver.

Lewis Hamilton getting acquainted with the Ferrari factory. pic.twitter.com/5l5johz8TG — deni (@fiagirly) January 21, 2025

In fact, fans have flocked in numbers and camped outside the boundaries of the Fiorano track. The Briton is expected to test the 2023-spec F1 car on either Wednesday or Thursday depending on the weather conditions. Ferrari ideally won’t want any fans in attendance at the track to keep Hamilton’s first run private.

But the Tifosi have already set up camp outside the track to welcome the Briton into the iconic Italian team.

Fans can watch Hamilton’s Ferrari debut on Sky Sports Italy’s live broadcast

Naturally, with millions of F1 fans looking forward to Hamilton’s Ferrari debut, not all of them can be present at the track to see the seven-time world champion roll out in the SF-23. But there is no need to despair as Sky Sports has decided to broadcast Hamilton’s Ferrari test!

It has been revealed by Sky Sports Italia that the #44 driver’s first outing with the Prancing Horse will be streamed live by the broadcasting giants through their official YouTube channel. This means that fans across the globe will be able to witness Lewis Hamilton officially drive a Ferrari F1 car for the first time ever.

The broadcast is scheduled from 11:00 CET (10:00 GMT) onwards for Wednesday, January 22nd. In the United States, the broadcast has an odd timing of 5:00 ET and 2:00 PT. Prominent F1 personalities such as Vicky Piria, Davide Camicioli, and Marc Gene will also answer questions on YouTube and TikTok.