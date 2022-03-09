“Fittipaldi did not get the necessary budget”: Nico Hulkenberg emerges as the new favorite to replace Nikita Mazepin at Haas

Sources close to Pietro Fittipaldi report that Nico Hulkenberg is now favorite to replace Nikita Mazepin at Haas F1 team.

Ever since Mazepin’s contract termination was announced by Haas, fans have been speculating about his replacement. Team principal Guenther Steiner insisted that their first choice would be Brazilian driver Pietro Fittipaldi.

Fittipaldi has been Haas’ reserve driver for four seasons now. According to Steiner, no one knows that car as well as the 25-year old. However, team owner Gene Haas suggested that this may not be the case.

In a recent interview, the American said that Fittipaldi would be behind the wheel at the Bahrain testing. Nevertheless, they are searching for a driver with ‘more experience’ to replace Mazepin at the team.

🚨 | RUMOUR: According to an account with links to the Fittipaldi’s, Nico Hülkenberg will partner Mick Schumacher at Haas F1 this year. pic.twitter.com/sV1PlYlYxg — F24 (@Formula24hrs) March 8, 2022

There are names that have been linked to the empty seat for over a week now. The first one to emerge was that of former Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovinazzi. The Italian is driving in Formula-E right now, but it is believed that he has an exit clause in his contract.

Oscar Piastri and Kevin Magnussen were also linked to the seat. The fact that Haas wants an experienced driver rules Piastri out, and Magnussen said in an interview earlier this year, that he won’t join a series where he cannot fight for race wins.

Also read: Charles Leclerc says the porpoising problem in the 2022 car feels like turbulence on a flight

Why would Haas go for Nico Hulkenberg as Mazepin’s replacement?

Hulkenberg is one of the most experienced drivers available on the market. He made his F1 debut in 2010 and has driven for teams like Force India, Renault, Sauber and Williams.

His last full time stint in F1 came with Renault in 2019. After that he took part in two more races in 2020, filling in for Racing Point drivers Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll respectively, when they were out with Covid.

Remember at the 2020 Eifel Grand Prix when Nico Hülkenberg, who didn’t have any practice at all and started P20, passed half the field and finished P8 in what is at the moment his final Formula 1 race? And people think he sucks because he doesn’t have a podium lol. pic.twitter.com/nNaCVQ69pw — House 🇺🇸 (@LasagnaRic3) March 7, 2022

Despite being so experienced, Hulkenberg hasn’t earned a single podium finish in his career. He remains the F1 driver with most number of points without a top three finish.

However, Haas aren’t expected to be a team fighting for the podiums in 2022. They are in disarray due to off-track problems surrounding Uralkali and Mazepin. With the new season just days away, the Kannapolis based outfit would be looking for someone who can join the team and fit in right away.

A driver with Hulkenberg’s talent and experience seems like a perfect fit for the American team at such a short notice.

Also read: Haas F1 team reveal their future plans after parting ways with Mazepin and Uralkali