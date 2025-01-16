Flavio Briatore Leaks Alpine’s 2025 Livery a Month Before the Unveil

The 2025 season will be special, as F1 celebrates its 75th anniversary. To mark the occasion, all teams have been asked to unveil their livery on the same day as part of a special event at the O2 Arena in London on February 18th. However, it appears that Alpine has already revealed theirs.

Taking to Instagram, Alpine’s advisor Flavio Briatore posted images and a video from a marketing meeting he had just attended with other members of the Enstone-based team. They seemed to be discussing the design of their livery, with several blueprints visibly laid out on the table.

The new car, named the Alpine A525, will apparently feature a color scheme similar to its predecessor, the A524—a mix of pink and blue, a signature look since BWT began sponsoring the team.

Alpine’s 2025 livery Alpine livery design for this season is clearly visible in a team meeting video posted by Flavio Briatore :#F1 pic.twitter.com/FPQPjzzBqY — sim (@sim3744) January 15, 2025

However, it is important to note that there is no official confirmation regarding whether Alpine’s 2025 livery will match what is shown in the pictures. It is entirely possible that the team is still in the discussion phase and may decide to make modifications.

While uncertainty remains about the livery, another question mark surrounds Alpine—the future of its 21-year-old rookie, Jack Doohan.

Doohan was signed to replace Esteban Ocon, who moved to Haas. Although he will begin the year as an Alpine driver, the signing of Franco Colapinto as a reserve driver has certainly added complexity to the situation.

What has been said about Doohan’s future?

Veteran F1 photojournalist Kym Illman revealed in one of his recent videos that his sources have informed him that Doohan’s contract is only for six races. This means Alpine could potentially replace the Australian after the Miami GP weekend. And it’s not just Illman.

Some sources have also claimed that Doohan’s contract with the French squad is only for five races. While these are just rumors, the pressure will be on the Australian youngster. On top of that, Briatore’s comments to the media didn’t help matters.

“We’ll start the year with Pierre and Jack, I can guarantee that,” the Italian said. “After that, we’ll see how the season progresses.” Briatore made it clear in his interview that “if there’s a driver who isn’t making progress,” he will replace him.

Briatore’s comments clearly suggest that Alpine is unlikely to be patient, meaning Doohan will need to hit the ground running from the start if he hopes to keep his seat. Any subpar performances from him, and Alpine will always have the option of replacing him with Colapinto.