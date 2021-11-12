“Focus on performing and leave the rest to me” – Toto Wolff gave assurance to George Russell he will be a Mercedes driver next season

“Focus on performing and leave the rest to me” – Toto Wolff had promised George Russell of a seat in Mercedes after his stupendous performances with Williams this season.

George Russell will deservingly race for Mercedes next season alongside 7-time (or 8) champion Lewis Hamilton. This was never in doubt, given his ‘Mr. Saturday’ performances in qualifying, and in general, overperforming the Williams car.

Last one: George Russell tried to convince Toto Wolff to hire him by using a powerpoint presentation! George Russell is definitely Drew Gulak.#WWE #F1 #MexicoGP pic.twitter.com/CRpN7otRSm — Bad WWE Stats (now severely lacking zinc!) (@BadWWEStats) November 4, 2021

Russell was assured by Mercedes boss Toto Wolff of appropriate rewards for his performance, and he lived up to his promise. The podium in Spa, Belgium confirmed everyone we are looking at a future champion, and Wolff was quick to call and offer him the coveted Mercedes seat, as revealed by the driver here.

“I was never under the impression I wouldn’t have the opportunity.

“Toto said to me ‘when have I ever let you down? Ever since you joined Mercedes you have always performed and I’ve never let you down. Focus on performing and leave the rest to me’.

“I was aware I was having a good season and he called me the weekend before Spa. I was relaxed, I was on holiday and I felt like I had done enough up until that point to justify getting the job.

“I didn’t need to go out there and stand on his doorstep to ask if it was going to happen.

“In fact my parents were hassling me more than I was hassling anyone else. But I told them to trust me, I believe it will happen, so don’t worry. I always knew this was the plan.”

