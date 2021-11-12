F1

“Focus on performing and leave the rest to me” – Toto Wolff gave assurance to George Russell he will be a Mercedes driver next season

"Focus on performing and leave the rest to me” - Toto Wolff gave assurance to George Russell he will be a Mercedes driver next season
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
“Tyler Herro looked at the list and took it personal”: The Heat guard has been balling out after liking a tweet snubbing him from the top 13 “best players under 24 years old”
Next Article
"Will John Wall play this season?": NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski analyzes the five-time All-Star's situation in Houston
F1 Latest News
"There was definitely a lot of tension": Daniel Ricciardo opens up about his relationship with former teammate Max Verstappen
“There was definitely a lot of tension”: Daniel Ricciardo opens up about his relationship with former teammate Max Verstappen

Daniel Ricciardo admits that there was a lot of tension between himself and Max Verstappen…