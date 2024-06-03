For $9,300 Alpine Is Offering Lavish Canadian GP Experience Including a Possible Meet With Pierre Gasly or Esteban Ocon

For an F1 fan, getting a paddock pass allows them to have a look at the operations behind a race weekend firsthand. Getting them isn’t easy, as they are mostly reserved for celebrities and corporate guests. F1’s official website, however, often puts passes up for sale that either cater to a particular team or the paddock as a whole. Ahead of the 2024 Canadian GP, Alpine is offering its fans a chance to be a guest in their hospitality.

All they have to do is purchase passes on F1’s Website, which costs $9,300. While it is expensive, it will allow the buyers to view the race from arguably the best seats on the house.

For hospitality guests, the viewing area is located on the main straight, right above the team’s garages. This would also allow them to take a close look at the pit-lane operations and drivers going about their business from up close.

Alpine’s package also includes inclusive local meals, an open bar, and TV screens all around the suite they will be watching the race from. That is not where the excitement ends.

Fans could also have a chance to meet Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly, who have been part of meet and greets in the past. Other perks include getting to walk around the pit lane, a garage tour, and a gift bag personalized by Alpine.

For those who want to add accommodation to their package, an extra $2,350 has to be dished out. It takes the total amount to $11,650.

Alpine and F1 fans in general would love to get their hands on these passes. Unfortunately, they are expensive. Explaining more on the matter, F1 photojournalist Kym Illman reveals some easier ways to get into the paddock.

How to get F1 Paddock passes?

Illman is a seasoned photographer, who travels all over the world with F1’s traveling circus. As such, he has an electronic pass that is valid throughout the season. For personnel working in media, FIA hands out these passes, because they think of the value addition to the sport.

For people who aren’t a part of the field, getting into the paddock is slightly more difficult. A direct way to do so would be to get a job in an F1 team. Illman points out that hospitality jobs often have openings and although it would mean traveling as an employee, it will allow one to experience F1 in a whole new way.

An easier approach that could get a fan into the paddock is simply ‘standing out’. Illman reveals examples of fans who were so passionate about their favorite drivers, that they got an invitation into the paddock for a short time. While this does sound far-fetched, there are team members on the lookout for fans in the stands and the track’s vicinity.