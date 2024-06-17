Ferrari Aims to Undo Canada Debacle With Major Upgrade

Ferrari would want to forget the horrific double DNF debacle at the Canadian GP as soon as possible. Despite expecting to challenge for the win, Montreal turned out to be an aberration in what has been an almost flawless season for the Scuderia. Now, as the focus shifts to the Spanish GP, Ferrari are planning to bring their second major upgrade package to recover from their disappointment in Canada.

According to Formu1a.uno, both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz’s cars will get this upgrade package in Barcelona. Ferrari is hoping to improve the low-speed performance of the SF-24 with this package. It mainly includes a new-spec floor with several additional changes.

The Italian team will also have “changes to the rear bodywork, tray area, and ramps towards the diffuser, as well as improved small deflector elements”. Understandably, Ferrari is bringing this upgrade package to Spain, given the Catalunya track has a variety of corners that help to fine-tune the new parts to the car’s fundamental setup in the best possible manner.

Assuming the Montreal circuit was an outlier for the much-improved SF-24, the Scuderia should be back in the mix with Red Bull and McLaren. However, with Mercedes’ sudden rise in Canada with their front wing upgrades and more to come in Barcelona, Ferrari will face a steeper challenge.

Still, the Maranello outfit’s main aim will be to edge out McLaren, who are closing in on them in the constructors’ standings. Meanwhile, if they can return to the podium or snatch the win from Red Bull again, it will set them up well for the remaining European races.

Can Ferrari return to challenge Red Bull in Barcelona?

As things stand, the sentiment is with Red Bull for having a smooth Spanish GP weekend. Many expect the Austrian outfit to iron out their issues on the traditional purpose-built track in Barcelona, after their struggles on the street circuits of Monaco and Montreal.

However, there is still some uncertainty over how big of an advantage they may have. So far, Ferrari have been reliant on Red Bull’s street track limitations to outperform them. So, Barcelona will be a big litmus test for them, considering many traditional tracks are coming in the next leg of the season.

While McLaren and Mercedes are also in the mix, Ferrari would hope to bridge the performance gap with their upgrades. It won’t be easy for the Italian team to get the new floor and parts working well on the SF-24 and hassle the RB20 right away.

However, if they can, Leclerc and Sainz could be in prime position to take the charge to Max Verstappen once again. Thus, it all depends on how well Ferrari’s upgrades respond and give them a performance boost.

Otherwise, they may have similar experiences to their podium and top five finishes in Japan, China, and Imola, which have been the other races on traditional tracks so far this season.