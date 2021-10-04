“For example, Lewis or my dad” – Mick Schumacher working from the bottom at Haas to reach huge heights in Formula 1

“For example, Lewis or my dad” – Mick Schumacher is okay with the idea of starting his career with Haas and making his way up to Ferrari.

Mick Schumacher is the reigning F2 champion and a product of the Ferrari Driver Academy. But in F1, he’s starting from scratch virtually, racing for Ferrari-partnered Haas.

The car felt good and the pace was right, but had to retire due to an hydraulic issue🥶 #MSC47 #HaasF1 pic.twitter.com/wIXbsDY64O — Mick Schumacher (@SchumacherMick) September 26, 2021

The American team is struggling at the bottom, but Schumacher is not cribbing about it. Instead, he is revelling in the good moments they sometimes enjoy on the track against Alfa Romeo and Williams.

“I think it’s very rare that people come into Formula 1 and straight away drive at the front. The only one I can think of right now is, for example, Lewis [Hamilton] or my dad.

“Back then, times were a bit different than now. But I think if you’re conscious about what is happening, and conscious that this is reality, then it’s easy to adapt to it.

“I think it’s about setting yourself goals which are achievable. If you achieve those goals, then obviously you get a big kick of motivation and you’re ready to bring on the next race and just try to move forwards.

“We had, early on, the feeling we want to reach Q2, we wanted to be in the points, we wanted to be able to fight with Williams and Alfa Romeo.

“I think we kind of managed to do most of it already. We fought with Williams at Portimao, we overtook [Nicholas] Latifi on track there. In Barcelona, for example, we had a very good qualifying where we out qualified an Alfa and the Williams.

“Or, for example, we reached Q2 at Paul Ricard. Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to drive it [after crashing out at the end of Q1] but we still reached it, so that counts.

“Those are the little things where it’s really motivating. It keeps me busy and keeps me basically on my toes to keep trying to always improve and do my best.”

