“He will give us a lot of pleasure” – Ferrari vice-president Piero Ferrari gives his verdict on Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz and Mick Schumacher

Ferrari remains a sporting superpower in Italy, and winning the Patron of Sports award just reiterated the point. After winning the award, Piero Ferrari, son of founder Enzo Ferrari, gave his views on their F1 duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

“Charles is a driver who would have been very much to my father’s taste. Comparisons with previous drivers are always difficult. But it can certainly be said that Gilles Villeneuve, for example, was a pure instinct driver.

“Charles is completely different – an intelligent guy blessed with incredible talent in every respect, highly focused. If we give him the right car, he will give us a lot of pleasure.

“[Carlos is] a reliable, fast driver as we have just seen in Russia – with he and Charles, we have a great team”.

Ferrari on Michael and Mick Schumacher

Piero also spoke about the team he spent with the GOAT Michael Schumacher, and the great qualities he had as a person. His son Mick now races for Ferrari’s partner Haas, and the automobile giant’s VP is optimistic of him doing well next season.

“I like to remember the moments with Michael away from the race-track. When he was our guest at home and we had a quiet glass of red wine together. A simple person in the most positive sense – clear, precise, very linear.

“And Mick? He is making his way in a racing team that is supported by us. I hope he gets a car in 2022 with which he can show his qualities.”

