F1

“He will give us a lot of pleasure” – Ferrari vice-president Piero Ferrari gives his verdict on Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz and Mick Schumacher

"He will give us a lot of pleasure” - Ferrari vice-president Piero Ferrari gives his verdict on Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz and Mick Schumacher
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
“We’re on 'win now, develop now – plan'”: Draymond Green on Warriors' championship and development at the same time' route by the front office
Next Article
Man of the Match today KKR vs PBKS: Who was awarded Man of the Match in Kolkata vs Punjab IPL 2021 match?
Latest Posts