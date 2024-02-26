“For Me That Is Not Good”: For Toto Wolff, Lewis Hamilton’s Key ‘Work Mantra’ Isn’t Suitable

Lewis Hamilton is always focused on his racing throughout the F1 season. However, away from the track, when it’s the off-season, the Briton likes to switch off and enjoy himself by doing several activities, avoiding burnout. This often involves traveling to places and attending fashion events, among other things. However, this mantra doesn’t work for Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff.

Speaking on BBC’s F1 Chequered Flag podcast, Wolff said, “No, for me that’s not good. Because I am more prone to a bore out than a burnout.” The Austrian has a contrasting personality to Hamilton as he added, “I am in my comfort zone when there is pressure.”

While the seven-time champion often vacations during the F1 winter break, Wolff is not quite a traveler. Hamilton visited Antarctica at the start of 2023 and also traveled through Africa during the 2022 summer break. His 52-year-old boss, on the other hand, went on a surfing trip last year, but besides that, such activities are not his thing.

Speaking of Wolff’s comfort zone, he does substantially feel the pressure throughout the F1 season. However, even during the winter break, Wolff may look to indulge in his team’s future prospects planning.

He also recharges his batteries by getting into sports or some sort of intellectual activity that keeps his performance level high. Wolff said, “I need to keep myself in action whether that is intellectual action or in sports.”

Now, as Hamilton is parting ways with Mercedes, more contrasts may come to the forefront between him and the Austrian. For the time being, they seem to be getting along well and taking things professionally.

How Lewis Hamilton has put Mercedes and Toto Wolff in a tricky spot

In events that no one expected, Lewis Hamilton decided to snub Mercedes for Ferrari in 2025. Everyone expected the seven-time champion to stay loyal to the Brackley team even in their tough times. At least, that is what Hamilton vocally said after his contract extension in September 2023.

Now that the move is a reality, Toto Wolff is in a tricky spot for sure. On the one hand, he needs to manage a full season, knowing Hamilton is moving away. On the other hand, the Austrian boss also needs to find a replacement for the outgoing Briton.

Regardless, Wolff has taken this tough situation on the chin. The 52-year-old understands Hamilton’s decision and the reasoning behind it. Given Mercedes failed to give him a championship-winning car for two years with little chance of 2024 being better, it makes logical sense for the #44 driver to switch teams.

However, the implications of Hamilton leaving Mercedes can be catastrophic. While they have George Russell as a promising lead driver, the Silver Arrows could find themselves without an individual who could inspire them to success. With Hamilton having led them to unprecedented glory, they find themselves in a similarly opposite loop of struggle.

So, Wolff needs to ensure that they can get out of this vicious loop of bad performances and not stay a midfield team for too long. For the 2024 season, Wolff has assured that both Russell and Hamilton would be treated equally despite the latter leaving and the former being the leader from 2025.