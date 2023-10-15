Forget Red Bull and McLaren, Lando Norris Urged to Knock on This Team’s Doors to Secure F1 Future

Lando Norris has managed to establish himself as one of the major upcoming talents, with a series of strong consistent performances over the four seasons that he has been in the sport. Now, as per a recent report by PlanetF1, former F1 team manager Peter Windsor believes that Norris should look for an exit from his current team and try to look for a possible move to a certain team in 2026.

Advertisement

As per the contractual obligations, Norris is tied down to McLaren till the end of 2025. However, it has been widely acknowledged that the Papaya outfit has consistently failed to provide Norris with the machinery he deserves.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LandoNorris/status/1711456922056953876?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Therefore, there has been immense speculations about the future of Norris at McLaren and whether staying with them would be the right choice for the future superstar. Windsor believes that moving away from the Woking outfit would be the correct choice.

Lando Norris should look for a move to Audi

In a recent report by PlanetF1, Windsor claimed that the best option for Norris would be to try and make a move to Audi for the 2026 season. Windsor is a huge believer of Audi’s F1 project and feels that they would be able to replicate the various achievements that they have under their belt in other forms of motorsports.

There is also the factor of mastering the electric part of the power unit, which will have a greater emphasis when the new regulations set in front 2026. Windsor also pointed out that Norris has had previous experience of working with Andreas Seidl who is the new CEO of Sauber, the team that Audi would be partnering up with.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheMcLarenZone/status/1713503190602195053?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Windsor said, “To me, I’d love to see Lando in an Audi in 2026 with Théo Pourchaire in the other car.” He explained, “To me, that’s the way. If I was Lando, I’d be pushing for that right now.”

Advertisement

A plethora of options are open for the young Norris

However, getting the signature of Lando Norris is a task that would be easier said than done. Teams like Red Bull have also shown interest towards the young Briton and Windsor realises that letting go of an opportunity to drive for a top team like Red Bull might be too difficult for Norris.

Windsor explained, “I’m sure [Red Bull] would like Lando. He’s very good isn’t he, and he’s a Red Bull sort of guy.” However, he also explained that if Norris does join Audi, he would be able to have the tag of first driver, something that he’ll never be able to have in Red Bull. Therefore, the options are endless and it is upto Norris to decide what he wants.