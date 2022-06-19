“Most valuable P3 finish for Lewis Hamilton” – F1 Twitter celebrates Mercedes driver’s return to podium at Canadian GP

Lewis Hamilton fans rejoice as the seven-time world champion finishes third at the Canadian GP after three months of waiting.

Lewis Hamilton is back on the podium after a long absence since the first Grand Prix of the 2022 season in Bahrain.

The Briton had a poor start to his season as he stands sixth in the driver’s championship suffering from W13s problems.

He suffered from a back injury at the previous race in Azerbaijan due to the constant bouncing of his car on the Baku Street Circuit.

However, he could not hide his joy as he secured a fourth-place qualification in the Canadian GP yesterday. The seven-time world champion compared the qualifying to his first career pole achieved here in Canada back in 2007.

Hamilton finished third right behind Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz. Mercedes overall had a great weekend with ‘Mr. Consistant’ George Russell finished right behind his teammate.

F1 Twitter reacts to P3 finish by Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton fans had a really happy weekend in Canada. Despite a shocker qualifying, they could see the Mercedes W13 improving gradually.

As soon as the chequered flag waved for the finish, Hamilton fans on Twitter rejoiced remembering the good old days of his career.

Here are a few of the F1 Twitter fan reactions celebrating Lewis Hamilton’s most important third position finish in his entire career:

LEWIS HAMILTON ONTO THE PODIUM LETS GOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/Z2YpCjomx4 — iesh🍒 (@LEWISHAMIL7ON) June 19, 2022

Me voting Lewis Hamilton driver of the day every single weekend without fail pic.twitter.com/6xbri3IkJY — Hannah (@formulahannn) June 19, 2022

Mercedes looked so much better this weekend in race trim! A really solid drive from both Hamilton and Russell Feels weird to see Lewis so damn happy over a P3 result, how times have changed this year!! — Matt Gallagher (@MattyWTF1) June 19, 2022

pic.twitter.com/cPE1lZSxBd — Carlos Sainz Out of context (@Carloslooking) June 19, 2022

lewis hamilton fans right now pic.twitter.com/vb30oP0qMI — kat ❁ (@honey_ricc) June 19, 2022

