Lewis Hamilton With $39 Drink Set to Cater American Market Which Is Untapped by Lebron James Despite Having Same Beverage

LeBron James has been making a name for himself away from the world of Basketball with his alcohol drink named ‘Lobos.’ The Tequila drink has become a huge hit in the bars, owing mostly to the fame of the all-time leading points scorer in the history of the NBA. Treading along the same path, Lewis Hamilton is on his way to introducing his signature line of drinks but will cater to the non-alcoholic market, per the latest update on X by Deni.

Back in 2020, NBA legend LeBron James decided to expand his portfolio by investing in the alcohol brand, ‘Lobos.’ However, his close friend Hamilton has decided to move in a slightly different direction as he targets the non-alcohol consumers in the various parts of the country and add to his $285 million net worth.

Lewis Hamilton set to introduce his signature drinks line

According to X user Deni, the latest drink, named ‘Almave,’ will come in two non-alcoholic variants. The Almave Ambar will be a sipping drink, while Almave Blanco will be a mixing liquid. Hamilton‘s drink will serve as the only one-of-its-kind non-alcoholic ‘tequila.’

Per the company, Almave will use Blue Agave as its base but will skip the fermentation process where alcohol takes shape. The Ambar variant will cost $38.99 a bottle, while Blanco will cost $36.99 per bottle. Each bottle will be 700ml in quantity and will enter the US market and select International sellers starting in 2024.

With this investment, Hamilton is entering the same realm as his long-time friend, LeBron James. However, it is not the only investment they have made in similar segments.

Hamilton and James have also invested in sporting ventures

Apart from investing in the beverage industry, both Hamilton and James have also spent their money to become stakeholders in various sporting events or teams. In June 2023, news broke of James being part of a consortium that invested $218 million in French F1 team Alpine. Meanwhile, Hamilton has also put his money to good use as he invested in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s company, ‘TMRW Sports.’ Rumors also suggest James will use his money to promote basketball in the Middle East, but no credible sources have backed the claim.

The investments have brought huge returns to both legends as they continue to add to their already massive net worths. Having made millions away from their respective sports, there is a point to be made for the potential of each of the athletes to build a huge empire before they call it quits with the professional aspects of their lives.