$50 Million worth arch rival pens an emotional letter to Michael Schumacher following the German’s ski accident in France

Two-time world champion Mika Hakkinen wrote a letter to his former rival Michael Schumacher after the German’s life-threatening ski accident

Mika Hakkinen versus Michael Schumacher rivalry is one of the greatest wheel-to-wheel fights out there in the F1 world. Besides, their rivalry was full of confidence and risk-taking manoeuvres back in the 1990s.

Both of the drivers had iconic fights, including the 1998 season where the final race in Suzuka decided the new world champion. It was Hakkinen who won the race and went home with the title.

Moreover, the Finnish would also go on to win the title in the next season. Schumacher could only finish fifth in the 1999 season due to an injury.

The German Vs The Finnish was a joy to behold

Michael Schumacher and Mika Hakkinen were fierce rivals on the track. However, they had equal respect and admiration for one another off the track.

Michael Schumacher crashed into a rock while skiing in the French Alps in Meribel. Due to this, he was in an induced coma and is now back in his home in Switzerland.

Mika Hakkinen offered support for the seven times world champion with a beautiful letter talking about his 1995 Australian Grand Prix crash.

26 JULY, 1998: 🇦🇹 A classic duel between Mika Hakkinen and Michael Schumacher 💥#F1 #OnThisDay pic.twitter.com/Dye3O23gb6 — Formula 1 (@F1) July 26, 2017

Also Read: When 91 GP winner Michael Schumacher faced the backlash for crashing into his opponent during 1997 Spanish GP

Mika Hakkinen’s beautiful letter to Michael Schumacher

In the first qualifying session of the 1995 Australian Grand Prix, Mika Hakkinen’s McLaren suffered a tire failure. Due to this, he crashed into the barrier at a speed of 120 mph.

The Finnish driver addressed this in his letter to Michael Schumacher. In the letter, Hakkinen stated: “Your accident is now just another challenge. You have to fight back hard – just as we fought on the track.”

The Finnish added about his own injury: “As you know, I myself had a bad head injury in the past. But I survived with the help of my family and friends and the professional support of the doctors. I’m sure you will get this help as well.”



In conclusion, arch-rival Hakkinen suggested to Schumacher that patience is a virtue and that he does not have to set a personal best time in this situation.

This is definately worth reading. Mika hakkinen letter excerpt to Schumacher: pic.twitter.com/CyeTWcdj6r — mukulaggarwal (@MukulAgarwal66) January 11, 2014

Also Read: How 3-time world champion got suspended for the 1984 Italian Grand Prix