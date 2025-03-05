“Too Fed Up to Tell Him to F*ck Off”: When a Drunk Mika Hakkinen Fan Rubbed Salt in Ferrari Engineers’ Wounds

In a sport like Formula 1, where every detail matters, drivers and team personnel often find inspiration and lessons from the most bizarre places. Former Ferrari engineer James Allison recently revealed a hilarious story that left him seething but with a valuable life lesson.

Speaking at the Cambridge Union, on the occasion of the sport celebrating its 75th anniversary this season, the current Mercedes technical director recounted a moment after Ferrari had lost out to Mika Hakkinen and McLaren.

During the days of Hakkinen v. Michael Schumacher, the rivalry between the two teams was at its peak. Naturally, Allison and the Ferrari crew along with Schumacher were devastated after losing out to their arch-nemesis. That’s when a Hakkinen fan thought it best to rub salt in their wounds.

“We were all sitting in a line in the departure lounge and a very drunk Finn, who’d clearly been at the race, walked past us,” he began. Seeing the Ferrari engineers lamenting their loss, the fan did something that riled Allison up.

“He had a flag, a McLaren flag, and he walked past the line where we were all sitting, feeling sorry for ourselves, and he draped the flag over our heads and walked slowly past us all as the flag went across our heads. We were all just too fed up to sort of tell him to f*ck off,” Allison explained.

At that very moment, the 57-year-old probably had steam pouring out of his ears. But in hindsight, he laughed it off and revealed what that moment had taught him.

Allison reveals the power of optimism in F1

Looking back at that moment, Allison realized that even though the lows of this sport were intense, they were also very short-lived. He explained that the mindset required to make an F1 car go fast is as important as it is to get over losses and difficulties.

“If you’re trying to make a thing that is already incredibly fast go a little bit faster, almost everything you try isn’t going to work because it’s all been tried many, many times,” he said.

According to Allison, that is when one needs to be an optimist. Searching for those little victories, despite all the losses, will eventually add up to the success that one is looking for. This is especially true in the current context of the sport where the competition is so close that every thousandth of a second could make all the difference.