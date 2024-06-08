Former Boss of Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna Believes Max Verstappen Is Superior to Both

Former F1 team boss, Eddie Jordan believes that Max Verstappen could beat Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher in equal machinery. Having managed both Senna and Schumacher in his teams’ cars at different points in their careers, Jordan has seen their skills and talent up close. Comparing it with what Verstappen is doing in the present day, the Irishman made this statement on a recent episode of the Formula for Success podcast.

Jordan says, “I’ve had Senna in the car, I’ve had Michael Schumacher in a car. But I honestly believe, hand on heart, that if you could get Senna, Schumacher, Max in the same cars, in the same race at a given moment, I think Max would edge out, I really think Max would edge out.”

Verstappen, despite being just 26 years old, has nearly a decade’s worth of experience under his belt, which he can use to defeat legends like Schumacher and Senna. His additions trophy cabinet in recent years speak volumes about his mettle.

Since the start of 2022, the 26-year-old has won 39 out of 52 races and clinched both of the last two championship titles in an uber-dominant fashion.

On top of that, it isn’t that the three-time champion dominates and only wins from the front of the grid. Verstappen has repeatedly shown his racing pedigree by winning from outside the top five [Hungary 2022 – P10] and even outside the top 10 [Belgium 2022 – P14].

While Schumacher and Senna have also produced such drives in their heyday, Jordan believes Verstappen just has an extra edge on the two legendary veterans. He not only credited Max’s father Jos Verstappen for building his son to be such a relentless champion, but also the 26-year-old’s mother, Sophie Kumpen.

Has Max Verstappen got the perfect motorsport genes?

Jordan highlighted how Max’s mother Sophie Kumpen was a karting champion herself. He mentioned, “Don’t forget that it’s not all about his dad who has driven for me as well. But his mother actually is just the best karting, she was absolutely an institution, she was amazing.”

Kumpen used to race in the Formula K Karting World Championship. She also raced in the Formula A and Super A classes alongside the likes of Jarno Trulli, Giancarlo Fisichella, and, even Jenson Button.

The 2009 F1 champion once also praised Kumpen’s racing skills on the Beyond the Grid podcast. Button stated, “Sophie, Max’s mum, was a fantastic driver. When I was racing in karts in 1995, she was my teammate so I saw her driver. I knew how good she was.”

Thus, the Irishman cited how motorsport genes have been in Verstappen’s “blood from day one”. While neither of his parents made it big at the pinnacle of motorsport, their attitude and mindset of winning are reflected well in the Red Bull driver.