Former F1 Engineer Says Lance Stroll Is No Slouch Despite Aston Martin’s 2024 Struggles

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Aston Martin have had a poorer start to the 2024 season compared to last year. However, according to former F1 designer Gary Anderson, the Silverstone-based team at least have a silver lining in terms of their current driver line-up.

Last year, Lance Stroll faced immense heat from the media and fans online. This boiled down to the fact that the Canadian-born racing driver was unable to put in the performances his teammate Fernando Alonso was able to in the AMR23.

Analyzing the performance of Aston Martin, Anderson wrote for The Race, “As for the drivers, it is more of a mixed-up performance graphic but normally Alonso comes out on top. I suppose that as a two-time world champion that should be expected, but Stroll on his day is no slouch.”

Unlike last year, Stroll has comparatively been able to match Alonso‘s pace so far in 2024 since the Miami GP. That being said, despite having a comparable driver lineup, Aston Martin are lacking majorly in their chassis and aerodynamic department.

Anderson compared the team’s performance with other Mercedes customer teams. And the results are quite dire for the Lawrence Stroll-backed outfit.

Aston Martin falls back into the lower midfield of F1 in 2024

Half-way through the current season, Anderson delivered an in-depth analysis of all the ten teams. Coming to Aston Martin, the Northern Irish designer supplied a level playing field (power unit – to compare the likes of McLaren, Mercedes, Aston Martin, and Williams.

His verdict would be critical for Aston Martin. In the past, Aston Martin has signaled its championship ambitions on several occasions.

However, recent form leads Anderson to believe that Aston Martin’s AMR24’s closest competitor is Williams in the lower midfield of the pack. Aston Martin has invested heavily in terms of both their drivers and infrastructure.

Further, Honda, who have been the benchmark power unit recently, will also deliver a works power unit for them from 2026 onwards. Their recent slump could be temporary if the team is able to produce a strong car when the new regulations are introduced in 2026.

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush

