Former Haas Engineer Blames Sky Sports and X Instead of Max Verstappen’s Dominance for Falling ‘Out of Love’ With Formula 1

Sabyasachi Biswas
|Published November 11, 2023

Credits: IMAGO Motorsport Images

Mike Caulfield was not a happy man regarding how Sky Sports and X played their part in making the 2023 F1 season boring. Caulfield, a former Haas engineer made this stunning claim recently on his personal X handle. He blamed the renowned media house and X for making the current season tedious. Interestingly, he kept Max Verstappen out, who took 17 wins and did not blame him for making 2023 monotonous.

Caulfield, wrote about this on X, “Having got more time to spend watching things like Sky and reading Twitter through a weekend, I’m really disappointed on how stories are ignored or just plainly told incorrectly. When Sky came in they promised a deeper dive into the technical aspect.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/redbullracing/status/1721620719006781826?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Caulfield, the British engineer has a decade of F1 experience. He worked with Mercedes and Haas on their race strategy. With his vast experience, he also observed that the media houses now look for stories in a ‘Drive to Survive format’ instead of going into the technical side.

Admittedly, he also focused on how the stories on the paddock are “told incorrectly“. Therefore, his point for the “boring” 2023 F1 season is not Verstappen, for sure. Notably, he also has some statistics that actually support that F1 has lost its viewers off late.

Was Max Verstappen the reason F1 lost viewership in USA?

According to multiple reports, F1 has lost a huge amount of viewership in the US over the last few weeks. The sport saw an increase in viewership since Netflix’s Drive to Survive released back in 2019. However, the popularity took a hit with Verstappen and Red Bull dominating back-to-back seasons. That is why they are often blamed for this slump.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JoePompliano/status/1722335058692886830?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

F1 has lost as many as 650,000 fans from last year and this was something even renowned sports expert Joe Pompliano also focused on. Admittedly, the upcoming Las Vegas GP, which is set to be a glamorous affair had to reduce their ticket prices in order to fill the stands.

Notably, even Max Verstappen felt a bit of boredom this season, as revealed by his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase. Nevertheless, F1 is trying its bit to make the sport interesting.

