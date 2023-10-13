Former Teammate Revealed Sebastian Vettel’s Special Ability Similar to Michael Schumacher

Sebastian Vettel was an integral part of Red Bull in their initial days of success. Starting from his Toro Rosso days, the German former driver helped Red Bull win their first four world championships- both drivers’ and constructors’. Now, his former teammate Vitantonio Luizzi, as per the Beyond the Grid podcast, revealed Vettel’s world-class ability that was reminiscent of Michael Schumacher.

When Vettel switched from BMW Sauber to Toro Rosso [currently AlphaTauri] in 2007, he soon became a celebrated figure in the team. With his first win and youngest-ever pole position accolade at the Faenza-based team in 2008, the F1 champion raised multiple eyebrows with his performances.

From there he moved to Red Bull in 2009 and claimed four world championships consecutively, between 2010 and 2013. He then moved to Ferrari in 2015 and Aston Martin in 2021 before retiring from the sport last year.

Luizzi shared the incredible ability Vettel has similar to Michael Schumacher

Luizzi, Vettel’s teammate from the Toro Rosso days recently opened up on the German former driver. There he talked about how lucky Vettel was at times. In doing so, he also mentioned how Vettel had an ability much like Schumacher, a seven-time world champion.

Talking about this, Luizzi said as per the Beyond the Grid podcast, “We had a different way of addressing the team and the brand in general. He [Vettel] was incredible when it came to creating a working group, he was very similar to Michael Schumacher in this sense.”

With this, he added, “He [Vettel] was a person capable of getting everyone on his side, of convincing them that what he said was the right thing, and he carried the team along a lot.”

How did Sebastian Vettel performed in the last few years?

After claiming four back-to-back world championships with Red Bull, Vettel decided to switch allegiance to Ferrari. After he arrived in the Maranello-based team in 2015, most people expected him to bring title glory back to the fabled squad.

However, things did not quite work out as the Italian team failed to cope with Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton. After six decent years with the Prancing Horse, Vettel moved to a rebranded Silverstone-based team, now known as Aston Martin.

Sebastian Vettel joined Aston Martin in 2021 and raced alongside Lance Stroll in underwhelming machinery. He was there for two seasons and mostly struggled in the lower-midfield region. Nevertheless, by the end of the 2022 F1 season, the German former driver ultimately decided to part ways with the sport which brought his decorated F1 career to an end.