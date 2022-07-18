Former World Champion Jenson Button will receive a three-place grid penalty if he returns to F1

2009 World Champion Jenson Button last raced in F1 back in 2017, but will receive a grid penalty if he ever decides to return.

Button established himself as an F1 great after winning the 2009 Title with Brawn GP. After his success, he went to McLaren and remained with the Woking outfit for the remainder of his F1 career.

However, during his final season in McLaren, he spent his time as reserve driver. He got his shot behind the wheel of the MCL32 at the Monaco Grand Prix. He replaced two-time World Champion Fernando Alonso for the one off race.

Alonso was contracted to McLaren, but was not present for the Monaco GP because he went to compete at the Indy 500. In spite of a Champion replacing a Champion, it turned out to be an extremely forgettable last race for the Brit.

Button qualified for the race P9, but had to start from the pit-lane because of changed engine components. His race ended on lap 57, after he collided with Sauber’s Pascal Wehrlein.

Jenson Button received grid penalty that is still applicable today

Button’s last race as a full-time F1 driver was at the 2016 Abu Dhabi GP. On that evening in Yas Island, the former Williams driver retired due to damage to this suspension.

During his one-off return to F1 at Monaco, he had to retire under similar circumstances. He collided with Sauber’s Pascal Wehrlein, who ended up being perched vertically on the wall. Thankfully the German driver was alright, but it ended both his and Button’s race.

Fun fact: Jenson Button still has a 3 place grid penalty for his next F1 race In 2017 Button came back for a one-off race in Monaco standing in for Alonso who was racing at the Indy 500, in the race Button collided with Pascal Wehrlein and received a grid drop for his next race pic.twitter.com/3jJgOXIxTk — Aldas🇱🇹 (@Aldas001) July 18, 2022

Button was handed a three-place grid penalty for his next outing, which was a surprising verdict considering the fact that he would never go on to race in F1 again till this date. However, if he were to suit up for an F1 race next weekend, he will still have to serve his penalty!

Button’s contract with McLaren as reserve driver ended in 2017. He did not renew with the Surrey based team thereafter, and a certain Lando Norris ended up replacing him at the papaya outfit.

