Who Are F1 Commentators and Presenters for the 2025 Season?

Race week is finally here. After a three-month break from F1, teams, drivers, and media personnel have arrived at Albert Park in Melbourne — the venue for the opening round of the 2025 season — to do what they do best: put on a show.

But the sport isn’t the same without a panel of experts calling the action, sharing insights, engaging in debates, and providing crucial information to viewers, both new and old.

Sky Sports is the most popular, with its broadcast reaching the majority of countries where the sport is accessible. Some of its team members are among the most beloved personalities in the community, while others remain rather controversial.

For the longest time, they held off on announcing their 2025 F1 coverage lineup—until they did so in style earlier today. The complete list of members are:

Sky Sports F1 2024 team

Commentators

David Croft– Been Sky Sports’ lead commentator since 2012 and has just missed calling three races since then (all in 2024, the year he got married).

Harry Benjamin– Croft’s deputy in 2024. Benjamin received widespread praise for the way he filled in for the veteran who had gone to tie the knot. Been a part of Sky Sports since 2023.

Pundits-

Jenson Button- The 2009 World Champion and one of the sharpest minds on the show, Button has become a fan favorite thanks to his insightful analysis and clear communication. His performance as a Sky Sports pundit may have even earned him a role as a commentator on Drive to Survive Season 7 on Netflix.

Nico Rosberg- Rosberg rose to fame through his intense rivalry with Lewis Hamilton from 2014 to 2016, which culminated in him winning the World Championship. He retired from F1 immediately after but remains a go-to voice for insights on intra-team tensions—speaking from experience!

Martin Brundle- Popular for his grid walks where he carries a microphone around the track ahead of F1 races, talking to drivers and also celebrities. If you talk to the former F1 driver nicely, the community loves you. If you don’t, you get canceled.

New season, new look… introducing your @skysportsf1 team for the 2025 season! #WelcomeToTheShow pic.twitter.com/G1TN2klxZe — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 12, 2025

Jacques Villeneuve- Another former world champion (1997), Villeneuve is a newer addition to the Sky Sports experts panel. He landed in hot water with the fanbase when he went after Daniel Ricciardo in 2024.

Naomi Schiff- Schiff is a former racing driver, having competed in the now defunct W-Series and joined Sky Sports’ F1 coverage in 2022. She’s been a mainstay and has traveled to most races since then.

Bernie Collins- Collins has one of the sharpest minds on the panel. And why wouldn’t she? She’s a former F1 strategist who last worked with Aston Martin. Initially a part of F1TV in 2022, she shifted to Sky Sports F1 a year later.

Karun Chandhok- The Indian former driver has gone on to become one of the most recognizable voices in F1 television and feels ever-present during a Grand Prix weekend. He’s one of the two drivers from his country to have ever made it to the pinnacle of motorsports.

Danica Patrick- A somewhat polarizing figure for her beliefs off-track, Patrick has long been one of the public enemies of the F1 community, who this year rejoiced at the rumors of her getting sacked. Sadly for those hoping for her departure, she will remain.

Jamie Chadwick- Chadwick is a new addition to the Sky Sports team and is one of the most successful female F1 drivers in recent years. She’s a former Williams test driver and a three-time W-Series champion.

Anthony Davidson- Also one of the Sky Sports veterans, Davidson is also a former F1 driver who competed in the sport between 2002 and 2008. He joined the team in 2012, the same year as Croft.

Presenters-

Simon Lazenby- Lazenby has been around in the paddock, covering F1 since 2002, making him one of the most experienced figures on the Sky Sports team.

Natalie Pinkham- Pinkham has also become one of the fan-favorites of Sky Sports F1’s coverages over the years. She shares close friendships with many current and former drivers including Daniel Ricciardo.

Rachel Brookes- This will be Brookes’ 13th year in the paddock as a presenter. Interestingly, she also covers cricket for Sky Sports.

Craig Slater- Part of the Sky Sports F1 team since 2012, Slater previously was a part of Sky News.

Ted Kravitz- The man whose witty remarks and insightful takes mid-race has gone on to become a norm during race weekends. Kravitz has also been the one to break several rumors and reveal first-hand chatter from inside the paddock.

F1 TV panel for 2025

Sky Sports is big, but in recent years, the rise of F1TV has drawn many fans to this pay-to-watch platform launched by the sport itself. In 2025, F1TV is introducing F1TV Premium, offering an enhanced viewing experience.

This new tier will allow fans to watch every session of F3, F2, F1, F1 Academy, and the Porsche Supercup in 4K UHD. However, it won’t be the Sky Sports team delivering the coverage as F1TV boasts its own world-class panel.

Laura Winter – Winter started working with F1 in 2017, and worked as a trackside presenter for the first time in 2021. In 2023, she became the lead presenter for the first time.

James Hinchcliffe – A six-time IndyCar race winner who provides insightful analysis, often comparing the nuances between IndyCar and F1.

Lawrence Barretto – F1’s go-to correspondent, Barretto is always in the paddock delivering exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes insights.

Alex Jacques – Between 2014 and 2024, Jacques was also the lead commentator for F2, before retiring from the feeder series to focus solely on F1.

Jolyon Palmer – Palmer is a former Renault F1 driver turned analyst, breaking down incidents and strategy from a driver’s perspective.

Ruth Buscombe Divey – A sharp-minded strategist who previously shaped race outcomes for Sauber, Buscombe now ensures fans understand the reasoning behind key team decisions during races.

Davide Valsecchi – A former GP2 champion, Valsecchi was once one of the voices of F3 and F2 alongside Jacques. In 2024, however, he became a full-time member of the F1 coverage team.

Alex Brundle – Son of Martin Brundle, Alex is a European Le Mans Series Champion and has a keen eye out for technical details.

Sam Collins – F1TV’s technical genius, diving deep into car innovations and explaining complex concepts with ease.