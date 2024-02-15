Formula 1 Miami 2024: Miami Grand Prix Announces $435 3-Day Campus Pass

The Miami Grand Prix will take place in May 2024 this season. While the race weekend is still three months away, the Miami GP organizers have revealed a campus pass for sale for the entire three days of the weekend. This is a General Admissions Campus pass that will be available for sale for $435, according to Verge magazine.

However, this campus pass comes without any designated seats, according to Miami GP’s official website. With the 3-day pass, fans can have access to multiple areas around the Miami International Autodrome. This includes the MIA Marina, the Promenade, the F1 Fan Zone at The Fountains, Race Street, and also the 300 level of the Hard Rock stadium.

The 300 level around the stadium gives fans a chance to see the F1 Team Village and be inside the Hard Rock stadium. Besides this, fans can enjoy cuisines and food from 100 different types of food vendors.

Some of the popular restaurants in the Miami circuit campus include Havana 1957, Elle’s Oyster Bar, Oro Pizza, etc. In 2024, Cerveceria La Tropical and Piper Heidseck are two new additions to the food vendors.

The pertinent question is how can fans watch the race and on-track action. There are general admission areas that give a view of the on-track action. However, at the F1 Fan Zone at The Fountains, there is a 16 ft x 9 ft video screen that shows the live action. So, fans can enjoy all the races’ action on the screen too besides having food at the MIA Marina section.

As the pass grants access on all three days of the Miami Grand Prix weekend, fans can watch all support races happening at the track. This includes the F1 Academy and Porsche Carrera Super Cup races happening during the weekend besides F1. The Miami GP weekend will take place from May 3rd to May 5th.

How is the 3-day campus pass better than a daily general admission ticket at the Miami Grand Prix?

Usually, at other tracks, General Admission tickets only give audiences entry to the track and watch the race from the general admission area. The Grandstand tickets are pricier with designated seats usually above $500 or $1000 per person.

At the Miami GP, this campus pass gives a premium of offerings besides just general admission entry. Certainly, for a ticket holder of any of the Grandstands, the Hospitality Village and Clubs, or the F1 Paddock Club, all these offerings are included. They don’t need to buy a campus pass separately.

The Grandstand tickets and other premium area tickets for the Miami GP have prices above $1200 to north of $5,000. Thus, this 3-day campus pass is a good bargain for general admission audiences at $435.

As this is the first American race on the calendar, there is a huge demand for tickets, with all the celebrity appearances bound to happen. Ever since the inaugural race in Miami happened in 2022, the craze for this event has increased. So, the Miami GP organizers are probably looking to serve the general audiences in the best way possible with this Campus Pass.

Available Miami GP Ticket options

The Miami Grand Prix is one of the most expensive F1 races to attend. As mentioned above, the lowest available Grandstand tickets are for the Marina Central Grandstand at $1,215.67 (€1,128.03).

According to the official Formula website, the North Beach Grandstand and the Start/Finish straight Grandstand are sold out. The Turn 1 North Grandstand has tickets available at $1,657.74 (€1,538.22). Meanwhile, tickets for the Turn 18 Grandstand (the final corners section) are also at a similar price at $1,687.87 (€1,566.18).

From here on, the ticket prices see a huge climb. The Turn 18 MIA Hospitality Village & Club has a pricing of $4,420.62 (€4,101.9). Meanwhile, the most expensive ticket price is for the Boathouse which is located near the inside of Turns 6 and 7 (near the fake marina). Tickets for the Boathouse have prices of $5,023.43 (€4,661.25).

All these tickets have more premium and luxurious viewing experiences, directly proportional to the increasing prices. Besides having designated seats, these ticket holders will have access to all of the aforementioned areas around the Miami International Autodrome, included in the campus pass.