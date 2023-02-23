How much do F1 tickets cost in 2023?

Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc (16) of Team Monaco during the running of the U.S. Grand Prix F1 race at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Just one week remains before the start of the 2023 season of Formula 1. So if you plan to visit any of the 23 races on a budget, you might want to look into the prices for the upcoming season.

The 2023 season of F1 kicks off on 3rd March at the Bahrain International Circuit. And after 9 months of high-octane racing, the season will conclude on 26 November with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

This season will feature 23 races, a new season record for the number of races. And 2023 will feature Las Vegas as the newest addition to F1’s host of races. So we crunch the numbers to find the cheapest and most expensive locations if you plan on visiting the venues.

What is the price of a 3-day Ticket for F1 2023?

F1 Tickets for the 2023 races are already on sale. There has been a significant increase in demand for tickets causing a spike in their cost. A lot of variables affect the cost of a ticket.

F1 offers several packages, from the cheaper General admission to grandstand passes, the most expensive being paddock passes. These could be single-day admission tickets or 3-day passes for the whole race weekend.

Generally, single-day tickets are the most affordable. But most of the tickets for the 2023 season are almost sold out. On average, a 3-day Formula 1 ticket in 2023 costs $508. This is almost 35% more than the cost in 2022.

Know the Prices for the 2023 F1 season

The prices of tickets have been ranked below from lowest to highest.

F1 Ticket Prices for 2023 (Prices in $USD) No. Race Average Price General Admission Cheapest Tickets Grandstand Tickets 1. Budapest, Hungary $184 $108 $138 $306 2. Sakhir, Bahrain $265 $172 $172 $451 3. Melbourne, Australia $276 $174 $289 $366 4. Montreal, Canada $297 $187 $205 $500 5. Red Bull Ring, Austria $313 $114 $233 $593 6. Barcelona, Spain $328 $163 $290 $530 7. Suzuka, Japan $341 $136 $179 $707 8. Monza, Italy $350 $114 $283 $653 9. Baku, Azerbaijan $380 $160 $240 $740 10. Interlagos, Brazil $390 $220 $220 $730 11. Jeddah, Saudi Arabia $391 $139 $267 $767 12. Spa-Francorchamps,Belgium $393 $201 $315 $664 13. Lusail, Qatar $422 $315 $315 $635 14. Imola, Italy $439 $98 $294 $925 15. Zaandvort, Netherlands $479 $272 $408 $756 16. Singapore $527 $226 $302 $1,052 17. Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi $546 $272 $577 $789 18. Silverstone, Britain $556 $432 $445 $792 19. COTA, Austin, USA $667 $475 $500 $1,025 20. Monaco $677 $302 $805 $925 21. Mexico City, Mexico $688 $185 $344 $1,536 22. Miami, USA $1,113 $590 $850 $1,900 23. Las Vegas, USA $1,667 $500 $2,000 $2,500

Please note that General Admission tickets are not sold for Brazilian and Bahrain GP. Meanwhile, Qatar and Japan are yet to release their 2023 tickets for the 2023 race.

Cheapest F1 2023 Tickets

The Cheapest tickets for F1 2023 are normally the General Admission Tickets. These allow fans to roam the track but do not offer a reserved seat. Fans can view races in standing arenas on giant screens.

The Average cost of a 3-day General Admission ticket costs $242. The Cheapest tickets would be for the Emilia Romagna GP in Imola and the Hungarian GP, which cost close to $100. Austria, Monza, Saudi and Japan cost under $150.

If you want to sit and watch the cars go by, you would need to consider Grandstand Tickets. Grandstand tickets offer reserved seating and allow you to watch the driver live as they fight for positions on the track.

On Average, Grandstand tickets cost $420 USD. The Bronze 1 & 2 grandstands in Hungary, which cost $127 USD for three days, have the cheapest reserved seats in 2023.

The second cheapest grandstand is the Victory in Bahrain for $172. Other races with reasonably priced grandstand seats include Austria for $233 and So Paulo’s Grandstand G for $220.

Where are the Most Expensive Tickets in 2023

With the rising cost of tickets, watching an F1 race has become expensive for many. The rates have jumped by 30-50% per cent at most venues.

The most expensive tickets available are usually the Main Grandstand tickets, overlooking the Pit lane and straight. The average price of a grandstand seat is $863.

The cheapest grandstand tickets are at the Hungarian GP for over $300. Australia GP tickets rank next at $366 USD. Other affordable races are Bahrain and Canada, costing $500.

Main Grandstand prices for all races in the USA range above $1000, with Las Vegas offering the most expensive tickets for $2500. This includes food and non-alcoholic drinks.

Singapore and Mexico offer main stand tickets for $1052 and $1536. While attending the Miami GP will set you back $1900.

Why are F1 2023 Tickets so Expensive?

F1 Tickets have become notoriously expensive in recent years. Many fans have shared their disliking the trend of increased prices to watch the races at race tracks.

F1 suffered a drop in their attendant in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. Many races were forced to take place without crowds, bringing the revenues down massively.

However, following the ease of restrictions, more fans flocked to races in record numbers for the 2022 season. This showed a surge as many venues recorded their highest attendance figures last year.

The demand for tickets has been extremely high ahead of 2023. And with the buildup created from Netflix’s Drive To Survive, more new fans are now drawn to the sport than ever before.

This has caused the prices in almost all venues to be marked up. Many races have considered dynamic pricing, where ticket prices increase with demand, causing an uproar among faithful racegoers.

