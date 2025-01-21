Formula E Driver Holds No F1 Ambitions Despite Links With Fernando Alonso: “My Future Is Here”

Most racing drivers grow up with the ambition of getting to the pinnacle of motor racing: Formula 1. However, Formula E driver Max Günther, who impressed the likes of Fernando Alonso, is more than happy to ply his trade across other disciples of motorsport.

Despite his five wins in the premier electric single-seater series and his connections with the Aston Martin driver, the 27-year-old is more than happy in Formula E. “I’m going to be very direct, my future is here, in FAITH. I love the championship and this is where I want to perform and get good results,” he told AS.

Maximilian Gunther Team: Penske ⚫ Age: 27 Nationality: Germany Fun fact: Max’s biggest fan is a British woman called Jodie pic.twitter.com/beQDWshFpS — FormulaEBengal (@FormulaEBengal) December 12, 2024

Günther really doesn’t have a need to search for a race seat elsewhere, given that he is a DS Penske driver at the moment. The Penske name is revered across all the disciplines of motorsport, be it Endurance racing or other Sports Car or single-seater efforts.

Günther is aiming for the Formula E title with Penske

Formula E is the next biggest racing series after Formula 1 and the 2024/2025 season has just started for Günther and the rest of his teammates at Penske. This year the 27-year-old is sure that he can mount a title bid and dethrone former F1 driver and 2024 champion, Pascal Wehrlein.

Speaking of his season with the team, Günther added, “It’s going very well, I enjoy every second of working with people, and every week we spend together everything is easier, trust and understanding between us grows and that’s basically what you need in FE.”

As things stand, two rounds of the championship have already been run in São Paulo and Mexico. With eight more races to go in the Formula E season this year, Günther finds himself 11th in the standings with eight points to his name.