mobile app bar

Formula E Driver Holds No F1 Ambitions Despite Links With Fernando Alonso: “My Future Is Here”

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin before Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit on December 8th, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin before Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit on December 8th, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Credits: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Most racing drivers grow up with the ambition of getting to the pinnacle of motor racing: Formula 1. However, Formula E driver Max Günther, who impressed the likes of Fernando Alonso, is more than happy to ply his trade across other disciples of motorsport.

Despite his five wins in the premier electric single-seater series and his connections with the Aston Martin driver, the 27-year-old is more than happy in Formula E. “I’m going to be very direct, my future is here, in FAITH. I love the championship and this is where I want to perform and get good results,” he told AS.

Günther really doesn’t have a need to search for a race seat elsewhere, given that he is a DS Penske driver at the moment. The Penske name is revered across all the disciplines of motorsport, be it Endurance racing or other Sports Car or single-seater efforts.

Günther is aiming for the Formula E title with Penske

Formula E is the next biggest racing series after Formula 1 and the 2024/2025 season has just started for Günther and the rest of his teammates at Penske. This year the 27-year-old is sure that he can mount a title bid and dethrone former F1 driver and 2024 champion, Pascal Wehrlein.

Speaking of his season with the team, Günther added, “It’s going very well, I enjoy every second of working with people, and every week we spend together everything is easier, trust and understanding between us grows and that’s basically what you need in FE.”   

As things stand, two rounds of the championship have already been run in São Paulo and Mexico. With eight more races to go in the Formula E season this year, Günther finds himself 11th in the standings with eight points to his name.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these