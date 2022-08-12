Formula E world champion mocks Alpine F1 team as he signs deal with $17.8 billion team

Brazilian Formula E driver Lucas Di Grassi made a hilarious announcement confirming that he has signed for Mahindra Racing for 2023.

Former Formula E World Champion Lucas Di Grassi imitates Oscar Piastri’s infamous tweet to announce his new team for the 2023 season.

The Former F1 Virgin Racing driver will join the Indian outfit Mahindra Racing for the 2023 season. He aims to win the championship with the new Gen3-era cars.

The 38-year-old driver had a steep rise in his racing career. He began the journey in Formula 3, finishing runners-up in Formula 2 and finally driving in Formula 1.

Also Read: Haas’ team boss creates uncertainty over Mick Schumacher’s $1 Million contract renewal

Lucas Di Grassi’s special Formula E career

Lucas Di Grassi is a former Le Mans winner with team Audi and has multiple podiums to his name as well in the supercar field. Moreover, he won the first Formula E race in Beijing back in 2014.

Regarded as one of the best technically gifted drivers, the Brazilian won the 2016 Formula E world championship. He stayed with Audi for 8 years ending his tenure in the 2021 season.

Di Grassi signed for Venturi Racing for the 2021 season and finished sixth in the world championship. He won one race and had three podiums to conclude the season.

NEWS 🚨 @LucasdiGrassi joins Mahindra Racing for Season 9! Like us, the former @FIAFormulaE World Champion has been a part of the series since day one, and shares our values on sustainability and electric mobility ⚡ Welcome to the team!! #Passioneers pic.twitter.com/AiSmm2oF5D — Mahindra Racing (@MahindraRacing) August 12, 2022

Also Read: Felipe Massa warns $1.5 Billion team must change course to be competitive again

The new Mahindra Racing driver takes a dig at Oscar Piastri

The Brazilian driver’s legacy in Formula E makes him one of the best in the sport. To top it off and confirm his stay in Formula E, he had a special yet hilarious announcement.

Alpine’s reserve driver Oscar Piastri is in the news after he denounced driving the team’s seat in 2023. That particular tweet made him an internet sensation with everyone copying his steps.

On this particular occasion, it was a celebration and official announcement instead of debunking the statement. Di Grassi copied all of Piastri’s words and gave it a positive twist as shared in the tweet below: