Felipe Massa warns $1.5 Billion team must change course to be competitive again

Felipe Massa says Mattia Binotto is not the only one to blame for Ferrari’s poor strategy and it’s high time for the team to sort out issues.

Felipe Massa was the last driver to have come agonisingly close to winning the title for Ferrari. The Brazilian lost the 2008 driver’s title to McLaren’s Lewis Hamilton by just 1 point.

Ferrari has been hunting for the constructors’ title since 2008. The last driver to have won the title with Ferrari was Kimi Raikonnen in 2007. And it does not look like 2022 could be the year too for the ‘Prancing Horse.’

One of Ferrari’s major drawbacks is its poor strategic decisions during the race. The Italian team has made many wrong calls which have cost its driver’s the chance to stay competitive.

After the debacle at the 2022 Hungarian GP, Team Principal Mattia Binotto was under fire for the horrendous decision of the team to race on Hard tyres. But Felipe Massa has defended the team boss.

Massa knows Binotto since his Ferrari days and has vouched for the Italian. He said, “He is a very good engineer and also a good guy. He understands a lot of the technical aspects of this sport.”

But the driver adds that he must be cautious if any more such issues occur in the remainder of the season. Massa adds, “Ultimately, the results aren’t good and while he can’t be blamed entirely, he’s partly responsible.”

Felipe Massa urges Ferrari to take decisions wisely

During Felipe Massa’s time, Ferrari was the most dominant constructor in the sport. With 16 titles to its name, the Maranello-based team has a long legacy and pedigree for winning.

But as it stands, Red Bull takes a 96-point lead over second-placed Ferrari in the 2022 constructor’s standings. Moreover, Max Verstappen leads the driver’s standings with a comfortable 80-point lead over Charles Leclerc.

After a solid start to the season, Ferrari had expectations of ending a 15-year drought to win the F1 championship. But Mercedes and Red Bull have outsmarted them as a result of repeated driver blunders, poor tactical decisions, and mechanical concerns.

🎙| Mattia Binotto: “For Ferrari, the first part of the season can only be positive.” “In 13 races, we only failed one race. In others, we did not win for various reasons.” “At times, they were frustrating and we deserved better, but in 12/13 races, we fought for victory.” — Ferrari News 🐎 (@FanaticsFerrari) August 2, 2022

While Ferrari is not at fault always, it has to take the fair share of the blame for costing Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz possible podiums and wins. And according to Massa, there needs to be an improvement in the team’s decision-making process going forward

He said, “Ferrari must be calmer in making decisions and understanding what is happening. Because the strategic mistakes that were made at the start of the season are still being made today. It must change course quickly, otherwise, it could pay the consequences.”

