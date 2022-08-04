“Four different teams have contacted Daniel Ricciardo”- $50 million net worth F1 driver being used as scapegoat for McLaren’s on track problems

Daniel Ricciardo is one of the most popular F1 drivers today, but is facing an incredibly difficult off track situation at McLaren.

Ricciardo’s move to McLaren has turned out to be a nightmare for him. Plenty saw his pairing with Lando Norris as one of the best in F1, but it hasn’t been the case. Norris has comprehensively outperformed Ricciardo, other than the latter’s solitary race win in Monza last season.

However, Ricciardo’s facing an even tougher time off track. Drivers have bad spells, which is when they need the team’s support. McLaren on the other hand seem to cut no slack for the Aussie driver, and are considering axing him altogether.

Team CEO Zak Brown has added plenty of young talents to their team’s junior programme, who are looking right over Ricciardo’s shoulders. As of this week, 2021 F2 Champion Oscar Piastri has also been added to the list.

In spite of Ricciardo’s poor form, he has given his all for the team. On top of that he’s one of the most marketable drivers in F1 today, and the fact that McLaren are treating him badly does not sit right with many.

Daniel Ricciardo is being blamed for McLaren’s underwhelming season

It’s no secret that McLaren are not where they want to be. They were going toe to toe with Ferrari for P3 last year, and while the Scuderia have leapt to the front of the grid, McLaren seem to have taken a step back.

Amidst all the speculation surrounding Piastri’s move to McLaren, ESPN have pointed out just how crucial Ricciardo is to F1. They feel that the Perth born driver is being disrespected by an organization that is trying to mask their own failures.

Ricciardo brings in a lot of sponsorship money and his popularity leads to merchandise sales. Piastri is a very big talent, but the young Aussie remains relatively unknown outside the world of F1. As a result, it would be a questionable idea to replace him.

Another thing ESPN revealed was how other teams are eying Ricciardo. Four teams in F1 have been in touch with him over the last few weeks, to talk about his future.

Ricciardo’s move to McLaren did not work out. However, we all know just how good the 33-year old can be. And he will definitely be an asset for any team he joins in the future.

