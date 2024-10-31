Franco Colapinto Fans Unable to Make It to Brazil GP as 263 Flights Canceled in Argentina

Franco Colapinto is one of the hottest drivers in the sport right now, having made his debut less than two months ago. A large segment of Latin American fans, eager to support a new driver, have found their rising star in Colapinto.

His growing popularity was evident in Austin two weeks ago, where many Argentine fans traveled to see him race. With São Paulo so close to Colapinto’s home country, one would expect even more fans to make the trip—but unfortunately, it is proving challenging. This is because of a transport strike in Argentina.

Tens of thousands of people are affected by this, and it includes a chunk of F1 fans who were looking to travel to the Brazilian GP to cheer Colapinto on. “There was a strike in the transport system in Argentina yesterday and 263 flights were canceled, affecting 27 thousand people,” journalist Julianne Cerasoli wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Rolou uma greve no sistema de transporte na Argentina ontem e 263 voos foram cancelados, afetando 27 mil pessoas. E muita gente que estava vindo para SP pro GP. Já tinham sido colocados à venda voos extra para o Brasil para a corrida, e eles estão todos lotados. Imagina o caos — Julianne Cerasoli (@jucerasoli) October 31, 2024

The authorities took notice of this and added more flights between Buenos Aires and Sao Paolo. Unfortunately, for those who have not booked their seats yet, they are full. Although sad for the ones who didn’t, it showed just how in-demand tickets to the race in Brazil were thanks to Colapinto.

Colapinto has scored points in two F1 races so far—P8 in Baku and P10 in Austin—but he doesn’t have a seat open for 2025, as he entered the foray too late. He came in as a replacement for a misfiring Logan Sargeant at the Italian GP, and his aim has been to show the grid that he deserves a spot.

The way he is driving, Colapinto will most likely get a spot in 2026 if not 2025.