Franco Colapinto Might Skip Las Vegas GP as Williams Faces Unprecedented Crisis

The Las Vegas GP, which debuted on the F1 calendar last year, has become a crucial race for teams from a sporting as well as commercial perspective. The iconic Vegas Strip is arguably one of the most lucrative destinations for tapping into the American market. But Williams might not be able to make it to the Grand Prix with both cars after their horror show at the 2024 Sao Paulo GP two weeks ago — at Franco Colapinto’s expense.

Going into the last three races of the season, teams across the grid are facing a dearth of spares and parts in their respective inventories. No team is more plagued by this shortage than the Grove-based team as per revered F1 photojournalist, Kym Illman.

The Australian explained on his YouTube channel that Williams might not be able to turn up to the Las Vegas GP, next weekend, with two cars on the grid. “That [shortage of parts] could lead to them not field two cars certainly in all practice sessions and maybe in the race,” he said.

Given Alex Albon’s seniority within the team, Colapinto is the favorite to sit out of all the practice sessions. If they cannot build the second chassis in time, he will also have to sit out of the qualifying session and the main Grand Prix.

Last time around in Brazil, the team suffered major damage to both their cars. Albon crashed out during qualifying and could not take part in the race on Sunday. Colapinto, on the other hand, had a heavy impact with the barriers during the Grand Prix under the Safety Car. This has certainly made a huge dent in their inventory.

Williams have been underprepared this entire season

Williams‘ troubles with spare parts and spare chassis have been a constant occurrence this season. At the start of the season, team principal, James Vowles had made it clear that they only had two cars at their disposal.

This meant that any sustained damage on either one of the cars would lead to a situation where they would not be able to field two cars. At the Australian GP, earlier this year, Logan Sargeant had to give up his car after Albon’s crash. The team instructed him to sit out for the rest of the weekend.

A similar situation could prop up at the Las Vegas GP if the team cannot muster their resources in time. If that is the case, then, it would surely be a huge dent in Colapinto’s aspirations of getting a full-time race seat in 2025 with time running out for the Argentinian.