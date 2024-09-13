mobile app bar

Franco Colapinto Picks “Cloak of Invisibility” as His Superpower to Escape the Media

Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei

Franco Colapinto replaced Logan Sargeant for the remainder of the F1 season after the Dutch GP. The Argentine driver is still new to all the fame that an F1 driver gets. Given his solid performance in Monza, Colapinto attracted even more attention in Baku. As a result, he chose a superpower to sneak away from the attention.

Sky Sports F1 uploaded a video on their YouTube channel where Colapinto answered quickfire questions. The Williams driver was asked what superhero power he’d choose. He replied, “I think being invisible.” On this, Ted Kravitz suggested, “The Cloak of Invisibility. Harry Potter’s Cloak of Invisibility.”

Colapinto continued, “I would love to have it. People like you would not see me. I just go through there. You don’t see me. No interviews.” The Williams driver was overwhelmed with the amount of media interaction that an F1 driver has to do throughout an F1 weekend.

The 21-year-old Argentine didn’t even have a consistent autograph since he wasn’t used to signing that much in F2. The irregular autographs and the wrong dates on some of them actually went viral on social media. Colapinto formally apologized to the fans for the same and promised to improve over time.

Regardless, Kym Illman suggests that Colapinto has been positively affected by the attention that he’s getting since making the F1 move.

Colapinto blossoms following the promotion to Williams 

F1 photographer Kym Illman on his YouTube channel revealed how he managed to click a few quirky pictures of Colapinto at the Azerbaijan GP as he interviewed with Sky Sports F1. Illman then highlighted how Colapinto wasn’t the same in F2.

He said, “I like this kid. He’s going places. I can tell you that he wasn’t really that interested in the media and photographers and TV when he was in F2. But boy, he has really blossomed after just one week.”

Illman also pointed out how Colapinto’s social media presence grew massively after the Italian GP debut. The Argentine went from 700K followers to 1.7 million. Colapinto also managed to bring a new sponsor to Williams named Mercado Libre. It’s believed to be the Amazon of Argentina.

