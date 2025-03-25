mobile app bar

Franco Colapinto to Red Bull Deal off as Alpine Decides to Give Him Jack Doohan’s Seat

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Franco Colapinto (L) and Jack Doohan (R)

Franco Colapinto (L) and Jack Doohan (R) |
Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto and IMAGO / ANP

To replace Yuki Tsunoda at Racing Bulls, who was being tipped to fill in for the struggling Liam Lawson at Red Bull, Franco Colapinto’s name came up in several reports over the last week. However, sources now state that Colapinto will stay put at Alpine.

Colapinto replaced an underperforming Logan Sargeant at Williams midway into the 2024 season and impressed, scoring points on two occasions. In the off-season, he joined Alpine, becoming a reserve driver due to a lack of open spots on the grid.

Lawson’s woeful results brought the Argentine driver back to the rumor mill with Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko even spotted at the Alpine motorhome in China after the race last weekend. However, the Enstone-based team reportedly has other plans for him, leaving Red Bull to find another alternative.

Alpine has a struggling driver of its own in Jack Doohan. The Australian driver has failed to impress in the opening two races of the campaign, and Colapinto is now poised to replace him.

ESPN reported that Doohan will be sacked after the Miami GP when the European leg of the season begins with the Imola GP weekend happening from May 16-18.

Whether good performances from the Australian driver will change the Alpine top brass’ minds remains unknown. But the fact that Colapinto is so strongly linked to the seat now doesn’t come as a surprise, as Doohan’s seat appeared to be under threat even before the season got underway.

Doohan was reportedly signed on a six-race contract, which was likely a factor in signing Colapinto as a reserve in the first place.

Colapinto comes with a plethora of rich sponsors, all of whom would be ready to pour in millions into Alpine, if he gets a race seat with them in the near future. So, if Doohan doesn’t do anything extraordinary, Alpine could very well choose to replace one young, talented driver with another.

Racing Bulls and their parent team, Red Bull, meanwhile, will turn to alternatives to deal with the Lawson situation.

The Milton Keynes-based team could simply choose to give Lawson more time to find his feet and get better at the main team. If he fails, the Kiwi could simply be swapped with Tsunoda, which could help him revive his confidence at the Faenza-based outfit.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

