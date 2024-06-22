Fred Vasseur Chimes In On Mercedes’ Alleged Lewis Hamilton Sabotage

Lewis Hamilton has struggled to match teammate George Russell in 2024, especially on the qualifying front, in which he trails 1-8 in head-to-head. Suggestions regarding Mercedes ‘sabotaging’ Hamilton have been going around the paddock, and after a recent alleged email that seemingly confirms the same, the entire situation has blown up. This was brought up during the Spanish GP Team Principals’ Press Conference, where Ferrari’s Fred Vasseur gave his opinion.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff revealed that a team would never willingly sabotage its drivers, because collectively, they have goals that they want to achieve every single race weekend. Additionally, Wolff pointed out his old friendship with Hamilton and how he just wouldn’t suddenly turn on him. Vasseur listened to what Wolff had to say and subsequently showed his support for the Mercedes boss. Quoted by Motorsport, the Frenchman said:

“Putting aside my relationship with Toto. When we talk about a Formula 1 team we must consider that it is a company made up of 1,500 people who work day and night, pushing like crazy on all fronts. And in this scenario, how can there be anyone who imagines a team that voluntarily gives up on doing well with one of the two cars? It’s a totally irrational hypothesis, no one in the paddock could do or think such a thing.”

The email is considered to be real and obviously the sentiments are shared

The email is considered to be real and obviously the sentiments are shared

Vasseur insisted that no F1 team would want to drop points just to get back at a driver. Losing or gaining a place in the Constructors’ Championship standing amounts to millions of dollars.

With this, Vasseur dismisses the legitimacy of the email that was circulated to the F1 paddock. Even Hamilton, who was the subject of this controversy, spoke against it.

Lewis Hamilton speaks about the anonymous email as Mercedes takes legal action

Expectedly, Mercedes isn’t happy with the email in question. The team has now decided to take legal action and they are working to catch the perpetrator who has accused Mercedes of systematically sabotaging Hamilton in 2024.

A follow-up WhatsApp message was also sent to select members, and as reported by SI, Hamilton wants the overreaction to stop. He spoke about his car being inferior to Russell’s in the past. However, this was not the outcome he expected from his comments.

“We need support, not negativity. We all want to finish on a high and I feel we owe that to our long-term relationship.”

A good Friday to start our weekend. Back for more tomorrow

Hamilton leaves Mercedes for Ferrari in six months after 15 more races including the Spanish GP. In the practice session ahead of the aforementioned Grand Prix, Hamilton finished P1 (in FP2).

Mercedes will be hoping for Hamilton to get a strong result out of the weekend. As it would cool down claims that the German stable is sabotaging the seven-time World Champion.