“Tension amidst frustration”: Mick Schumacher claims there was tension between Guenther Steiner and him amidst his points drought

Mick Schumacher admits there was ‘tension’ between Guenther Steiner and himself when he failed to score points

Just a week ago, Mick Schumacher scored his maiden points in Formula 1, finishing in eighth place just behind Max Verstappen at the British Grand Prix.

He went even better in the race in Austria this weekend, as he finished sixth, and it might be fair to say he’s currently driving the best he’s ever driven in Formula 1.

Tense relations between Mick Schumacher and his boss

But it wasn’t always like that for the young German. Previously, Steiner claimed that the media was attempting to incite conflict between himself and his driver despite Schumacher finishing race after race without scoring a single point.

Although the team principal stated that everything was fine, he told the media that “it is not possible to continue like this“.

In an interview with Channel 4 recently, Schumacher admitted that when he wasn’t scoring, there was tension between Steiner and himself but he claims that it was only “part of the frustration.”

“Yes, there was tension, but that’s normal,” he told Channel 4. “We all want to score points, and I understand that’s part of the frustration.”

“And obviously places like Jeddah where the car was broken, is something quite expensive to us and therefore I do understand that; but it is also something that motivates us.”

“And I wouldn’t say it tears us apart but it actually bonds us closer together and makes us try to score more points.” He continued.

Steiner noticed a recent change in Mick before his latest upswing

The days of counting the F1 races where Schumacher failed to earn his first points are long gone; that statistic has been firmly consigned to history.

His recent finishes at the past two races have finally resulted in breaking his slump, with him being voted the driver of the day in Austria.

Indeed, If Schumacher hadn’t been forced to withdraw from the Canadian Grand Prix in June after finishing in the top 10, then it might have even been three in a row.

The Haas team chief Steiner first saw a difference in the 23-year-old in Montreal, who was under pressure after being outperformed by teammate Kevin Magnussen in the first eight races; amid rumours, animosity was escalating between Schumacher and his boss.

“I don’t know if there was ever such a moment of breaking the knot,” Steiner said to F1-Insider. “Sometimes you just have to get used to the car and the pressure.”

“I already noticed in Canada that Mick seemed much more relaxed. Maybe he was trying to force it before and now the puzzle pieces are just falling into place. At any rate, Mick is on a roll at the moment.”

Haas has now achieved two consecutive double points finishes, the most recent of which being at Silverstone, their first in over three years.

