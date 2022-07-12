F1

“Tension amidst frustration”: Mick Schumacher claims there was tension between Guenther Steiner and him amidst his points drought

"Tension amidst frustration": Mick Schumacher claims there was tension between Guenther Steiner and him amidst his points drought
Ananya Bangera

Previous Article
Most ducks in ODI innings: Most ducks in an innings in ODI history
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"Tension amidst frustration": Mick Schumacher claims there was tension between Guenther Steiner and him amidst his points drought
“Tension amidst frustration”: Mick Schumacher claims there was tension between Guenther Steiner and him amidst his points drought

Mick Schumacher admits there was ‘tension’ between Guenther Steiner and himself when he failed to…